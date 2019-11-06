The following students were recently named to the Smithton R-6 Honor Roll for the first quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
Superior Honor Roll
Freshmen: Josie Bray, Riley Bryan, Aidan Huddleston, Lillian May, Allison Meyer, Tatiana Modnova, Murray Page, Breanna Sims, Riley Wehrman.
Sophomores: David Borlak, Paige Bradley, Chantaleigh Newton, Lewis Page, Audree Ross, Leighney Trotter, Alex Walsh.
Juniors: Elijah Brown, Ahlyna Cason, Madison Clutter, Lynnae DeHaven, Sierra DeHaven, Dylan Deuschle, Aaron Douglas, Jake Fetterman, Breanna Franke, Leah Landon, Chastity LeGrant, Xinzhe Liu, Kiersten Luttrell, Logan McClain, Addison Miesner, Kendall Pyle, Madison Sparks, Megan Stoll.
Seniors: Madalyn Amos, Destiny Anderson, Madison Arl, Austin Bahner, Sulamita Boyko, Alyssya Cason, Marissa Clary, Gage Crane, Juss Doyle, Hailey Dunnavant, Hunter Elgin, Caitlin Frazee, Amaya Gano, Marissa Gertz, Autumn Huddleston, Noah Kratzer, Jacob McFarlin, Emily Pantyukhina, Danielle Spencer, Blane Staus, Drew Steele, Ethan Trotter, Kaylea Weber.
Distinguished Honor Roll
Freshmen: Baxter Brown, Landon Owen.
Sophomores: Mallory Kroeger, Laneya Rhymer, Thomas Tripp.
Juniors: Brendan Campbell, Matthew Clary, Tabitha McDaniel, David Spencer.
Seniors: Harley Barnett, Dakota Dunnavant, Sadie Greene, Leah Muhr, Kevin Steele.
Honor Roll
Freshmen: Briana Bryant, Cailey Cooke, Kaitlyn Fiedler, Alyssia Keller, Lance Selvey, Payton Simmons.
Sophomores: Devon Hand, Brianna Holland, Andrew Koeller, Rustin Muhr.
Juniors: Taylor Brown, Blake Demand, Ruvim Karpenchuk, Erin Letourneau, Noah Reed, Matthew Rohr, Troydean Walker.
Seniors: Isaiah Anderson, Ethan Bohlen, Jonathan Curtis, Taylor Heaper, Alisha Lindsay, Justin Parker, Masun Smith.
