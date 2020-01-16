The following Sedalia students were recently named to Southwest Baptist University’s fall 2019 honor roll.
To be listed on the semester's honor roll, students must carry at least 12 hours of college work at Southwest Baptist University and earn at least a B 3.00 GPA, with no grade below C: Trustees’ List, 3.85-4.00; President's List, 3.70-3.84; Deans’ List, 3.50-3.69; and Honor's List, 3.00-3.40.
Trustees’ List: Mathew Baldinger, Sarah Baldinger.
Honor’s List: Anna Ward.
Deans’ List: Rebecca White.
