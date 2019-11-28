Smith-Cotton High School senior Hunter Sparks was selected as the recipient of the Sedalia School District 200 district-level John T. Belcher Scholarship. Sparks will receive $250 and move on to the regional level of the statewide scholarship program, which is sponsored by the Missouri School Boards Association.
According to the MSBA website (mosba.org), MSBA FutureBuilders “established the scholarship program in memory of John T. Belcher, who was instrumental in developing innovative financing programs for Missouri school districts. The learning environment for thousands of Missouri’s public school students improved as a result of his work.”
Each year, one student in each of MSBA’s 17 regions receives a $1,000 scholarship. From the regional winners, a statewide recipient is selected and awarded an additional $1,500.
Applicants are judged on their academic performance, extracurricular activities and an essay.
