Three people were arrested Thursday morning during a search warrant served by the Sedalia Police Department.
According to a SPD news release, around 10:44 a.m. officers served a search warrant in the 400 block of South Grand Avenue for drug-related activity occurring at the residence.
Upon making entry, six adults were located in the residence. A search revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Outside the residence, there was a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Gardner, Kansas. A search of the vehicle revealed many items believed to have been stolen from the Kansas City metro area. Also located in the vehicle were various rounds of ammunition and a short-barreled rifle.
Three suspects arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail:
Brittany Swearingen, 28, was arrested for a failure to appear Pettis County warrant with a $50.50 cash-only bond.
Joshua Richey, 22, of Independence, was arrested and has been charged with felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and felony unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, or sale of an illegal weapon. He is at the Pettis County Jail on a $25,000 bond, cash or surety. Arraignment took place Friday morning at the Pettis County Courthouse and a hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 3 for attorney status.
Anastasia Mann, 22, of Ionia, was arrested and has been charged with felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. She is at the Pettis County Jail on a $2,500 bond, cash or surety. Arraignment took place Thursday morning at the Pettis County Courthouse and a hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 3.
She was also arrested for a Cooper County failure to appear warrant with a $25,000 bond, three failure to appear Pettis County warrants, and a failure to appear Benton County warrant.
