It is indeed an unprecedented time in history including for those who are graduating college. Colleges and universities are searching for ways to provide Commencement exercises to celebrate the annual right of passage for their graduates.
State Fair Community College is no exception. On Friday, the college will honor its graduates in the Health Science field. Seventy-seven nurses will be pinned by their family members in a remote ceremony to be aired on the college’s YouTube channel.
SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson and Dean of Health Sciences Dr. Rhonda Hutton Gann are scheduled to speak during the event.
“The pinning ceremony is an important rite of passage and this ceremony will allow those graduates from the various health sciences programs to be pinned by their family members remotely and to be recognized,” SFCC Director of Marketing and Communications Brad Henderson commented.
The ceremony can be viewed from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday on the State Fair Community College YouTube channel or the State Fair Community College Facebook page.
During the April 23 Board of Trustees meeting, Anderson informed the trustees the administration has decided to cancel the college’s commencement ceremony originally scheduled for May 15 at the Mathewson Exhibition Center on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Any member from the Class of 2020 who wishes to walk in the graduation ceremony for the class of 2021 will be permitted to do so. Ceremonies scheduled for May 11 at Whiteman Air Force Base were canceled. The Adult Education and Literacy graduation on May 16 is also canceled. Anderson will be recording a message for the Class of 2020 and the college will release it on social media at a later date.
Plans had been discussed to host an event later in the summer for the Class of 2020 but those too have been canceled.
“The current restrictions from the CDC and federal government will likely prevent us from having a formal gathering later this summer, as there have been no indications that we can relax the size limitations for public gathering – social distancing will likely prevent this event, unfortunately,” Henderson noted.
