The following area students were recently named to the State Technical College of Missouri dean's list for the 2019 Summer semester.
To be placed on the Dean's List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.
Boonville: Aidan Stark.
Calhoun: Landon Terry.
California: Kody Bisges Austin Oswald.
Cole Camp: Garrett Fisher.
Leeton: Jed Roberts.
Lexington: Hannah Martin.
Lincoln: Austin Hansen.
Odessa: Hannah Wieligman.
Otterville: Cody Irvin, Sean Langton II.
Stover: Nathanael Richman.
Syracuse: Courtland Knipp.
Versailles: Brendan Owsley.
