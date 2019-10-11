The Sedalia Visual Art Association will host a Christman in October art event and sale from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 a the Hayden Liberty Center Association for the Arts, 111 W. Fifth St. Participating artists are Adrea Dray, Madge Gressley, Linda Hoover, Chester Lux, Glenda Miller, Myrna Ragar, Josh Rhoads and other SVAA members.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Smithton students create Day of the Dead masks
- Missouri to host ‘ShakeOut’ earthquake drill
- Humane Society offers tips to help pet health
- Police Reports Oct. 10
- Photo: Von Holtens compete in national competition
- SVAA to host Christmas in October event
- Lutheran School Association to host dinner, auction
- Bothwell Auxiliary to host book, gift fair
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff offers more info about Cole Camp animal abuse
- Veteran brings awareness of military suicides
- Banner found not guilty of sheriff’s office forgery
- Police Reports Oct. 5
- First Hispanic Baptist celebrates 10 years in Sedalia
- Pettis County Sheriff’s Office arrests three in search
- Former Democrat reporter dies at 79
- Breast Cancer Month: Cancer survivor helps others through nursing
- MoDOT to install La Monte J-turn in 2022
- Smithton soccer advances to first Kaysinger final since 2011
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
Online Poll
Do you plan to hand out candy for Halloween?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.