A Tornado Watch has been issued for Pettis County until midnight Wednesday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Cooper, Howard, Pettis and Randolph counties.
According to the NWS, severe weather is possible Tuesday evening across much of Missouri. The main threats in these storms will be the chance for damaging winds and large hail. A strong cold front is expected to move through the area with gusty winds up to 45 mph Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. A wind advisory is also in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday.
NWS is reporting the potential for winter weather Thanksgiving morning with minor snow accumulations possible before snow transitions to rain Thursday afternoon.
Strong storms may be possible again Friday night into Saturday.
