As part of the Katy Trail Connection Project, the intersection of North Heard Avenue and East Howard Street will be closed to allow for roadway and trail improvements.
The intersection will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 25 through Tuesday, March 3 to allow for curing of the new concrete roadway. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route to avoid delays in this area during the period the intersection is closed.
This road project is weather and equipment dependent and may be delayed due to rain or equipment breakdowns.
