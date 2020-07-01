Two Sedalians have been charged with drug-related charges after being arrested by members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force.
Crystal A. Froman and Shaun R. Pitts have each been charged with felony first-degree trafficking of drugs and four counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.
According to court documents, the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force was requested by a Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant for backup on a traffic stop June 26 on U.S. Route 65, west of West 20th Street. The sergeant stated they found a digital scale with residue in the back seat of the vehicle in plain view and a safe in the front passenger seat on the floorboard. Consent was given to search the vehicle.
The sergeant’s K9 alerted for the odor of narcotics from the safe. A loaded syringe was also observed through a hole in the back of the safe, according to the documents. An emergency key to the safe was located in Froman’s purse.
According to court documents, inside the safe officers located a large zip lock bag of a crystal substance, two zip lock bags of a crystal substance, a zip lock bag of a black tar substance, and a bag of 68 pills identified as Carisoprodol. Also located in the safe were three pills identified as Hydrocodone, a cellophane wrapper with eight more Hydrocodone pills, eight pills in a black bag identified as Oxycodone, and a pill identified as Oxycodone. A syringe loaded with a clear substance, unused syringes and a female’s shirt were also located in the safe.
The three bags of the crystal substance weighed approximately 203.5 grams and field-tested positive for methamphetamine, according to court documents. The black tar substance weighed approximately 1.6 grams and field-tested positive for heroin.
According to court documents, Froman stated Pitts opened the safe and shut it and she had no idea who the safe belonged to. Pitts had a receipt showing he bought the safe just before the traffic stop. Pitts stated Froman put the items in the safe but he did not see anything illegal except a camo pouch which was also located in the safe. Pitts said he bought the safe for Froman.
Froman was videotaped in the sergeant’s patrol vehicle where she was seen speaking to someone on the phone. She allegedly made the comment “everything is locked in the safe” and asked if she states Pitts bought the safe will that help her. Pitts also advised the emergency key for the safe was in Froman’s purse.
Froman and Pitts are each being held on a $150,000 bond at the Pettis County Jail.
