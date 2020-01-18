A race has formed for the Pettis County Ambulance District Board of Directors.
Vice Chairman Mike Layton filed for re-election to his District 2 seat early on in the candidate filing process, which started Dec. 17. Just this week, John Nail also filed for District 2. Nail previously served as principal of St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Sedalia and retired at the end of the 2015-16 school year.
On Friday, Mark Buckley filed for District 5, making him the first candidate. Greg Nehring currently serves District 5 but has not filed for re-election.
Candidate filing for the Pettis County April 7 municipal election ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
