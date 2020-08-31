James Aziere, of Sedalia, has recently been named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. To be on the dean's list, UA Little Rock students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA.
