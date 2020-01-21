The following events will be hosted on the Missouri State Fairgrounds this coming week:
• The Central Missouri Agriculture Club Ag Appreciation and Pie Auction will be hosted at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Pork Place. This event promotes agriculture in the community. It will help youth through scholarships, 4-H/FFA events, robotics program, and promotes agriculture. For more information, contact Janice Klenke at 660-473-1140.
• The Missouri USA State Wrestling Competition will be hosted Saturday and Sunday in the Mathewson Exhibition Center. For more information, contact Pat Ream at 314-479-8014.
