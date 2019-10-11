The following events will be hosted on the Missouri State Fairgrounds this coming week:
• The American Horseman Challenge Association will be hosted Wednesday through Sunday in the Coliseum, State Fair Arena and MFA Youth Livestock Arena. For more information, contact 810-730-0682.
• The Kids Closet Connection Fall Consignment Sale will be hosted Wednesday through Saturday in the MO-Ag Theatre. For more information, contact Ashland Bell at 816-896-2837.
• The RK Shows Fall 2019 Gun & Knife Show will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Agriculture Building. General admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children. For more information, contact Rex Kehrli at 563-927-8176 or visit gunshowtrader.com/gun-shows/sedalia-gun-show.
• The State Fair Community College 2019 Trivia Night Fundraiser will be hosted Saturday in the MEC Building. For more information, contact Dana Page at 660-596-7443.
