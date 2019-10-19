The following events will be hosted on the Missouri State Fairgrounds this coming week:
• The Central States Fall Classic Horse Show will be hosted Saturday and Sunday in the Coliseum, Donnelly Arena and MFA Youth Livestock Arena. For more information, contact Lynn McCallister 913-579-7709.
• The Midwest SPL-Auto Stereo Competition will be hosted Saturday and Sunday in the Mathewson Exhibition Center. For more information, contact Steven Benton at 870-715-5083.
• The annual Ducks Unlimited Banquet will be hosted Saturday in the MEC Building; doors open at 5:30 p.m. The charity fundraiser for Ducks Unlimited will include a live and silent auction and raffles. Tickets are $35 per person, $60 for a couple and $15 for youth. Tickets can be purchased at Meyer Plumbing, Farmers Insurance, and George Thomlinson. For more information, contact Ginny Zinck at 660-826-1843.
• The Fall Poultry Show will be hosted 3 to 9 p.m. Friday adn 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Poultry and Rabbit Building. For more information, contact the Missouri State Poultry Association at 660-647-2474.
• The Sedalia Noonday Optimist Haunted Hayride will be hosted at 7 p.m. Saturday starting at McKinney’s Diner. For more information, contact 660-826-6423.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.