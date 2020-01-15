The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors to make an appointment to give and help replenish the blood supply after the holiday weeks.
During the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, about 500 fewer blood drives were hosted by volunteer sponsor groups than required to meet patient needs. Many groups postpone blood drives during the winter holidays when travel and holiday activities may make it challenging for many donors to give.
Donors are urged to make an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Jan. 20 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Providence School House, 13247 state Route E in Versailles.
Jan. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elks Laurie, 174 Elks Ln. in Laurie.
Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Missouri Valley College Ferguson Center, 500 E. College in Marshall.
Jan. 29 from 1 to 6 p.m. at St Paul Lutheran Church, 207 N. Owen in California.
Jan. 29 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at La Monte High School, 301 S. Washington in La Monte.
