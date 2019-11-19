The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to be the lifeline for patients in need this holiday season by making an appointment to give blood or platelets. There is a critical need for type O blood donors.
Make an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, online at RedCrossBlood.org, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The Red Cross is thanking those who come to give Nov. 18-Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Additionally, those who come to give Nov. 27-30 will receive an exclusive long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Nov. 19 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at La Monte High School, 301 S. Washington in La Monte.
Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lakeland R-3 Schools, 12530 Lakeland School Drive in Deepwater.
Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elks Laurie, 174 Elks Ln. in Laurie.
Nov. 25 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Smithton High School, 505 S. Myrtle in Smithton.
Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Reader's World, 1400 S. Limit Ave. Suite 70 in Sedalia.
Nov. 26 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Ozark Christian School, 16326 state Route C in Versailles.
Nov. 27 from 1 to 6 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 207 N. Owen in California.
