As influenza activity picks up this fall, the American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients in need. Blood and platelets can only be given by donors who are feeling well.
Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are urged to give now to ensure a stable supply this fall. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Nov. 18 from noon to 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 154 W. Washington St. in Warsaw.
Nov. 19 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at La Monte High School, 301 S. Washington in La Monte.
Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lakeland R-3 Schools, 12530 Lakeland School Drive in Deepwater.
Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elks Laurie, 174 Elks Ln. in Laurie.
