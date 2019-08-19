Editor's Note: This article has been updated to include information from the Missouri Department of Corrections
Sedalia citizens have been advised an escaped inmate may be in the area.
According to a Missouri Department of Corrections news release, a minimum-security inmate from the Tipton Correctional Center walked away from a Missouri State Fair work site on the fairgrounds while on work release. The release states 34-year-old Shannon Dewayne Watts left around 12:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
Watts is described as a 6-foot-tall white male with brown hair, brown eyes and glasses. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray pants.
The release states the Corrections Emergency Response Team was activated and assisted local law enforcement and the Missouri State Highway Patrol in a search of the fairgrounds, concluding at 6:15 a.m. Monday. Watts was not found on the fairgrounds. Local law enforcement and the MSHP continue to work with the Department of Corrections to apprehend him.
Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond said the sheriff’s office assisted with the search, but it is primarily being orchestrated by the Missouri DOC.
“We did (search) overnight. We responded and did some searching and that type of thing. Although it’s primarily the Department of Corrections, their responsibility to be able to coordinate the searches and those types of things,” Bond told the Democrat.
According to the release, TCC has teams of minimum-security work-release offenders who perform maintenance and other work under supervision at the fairgrounds year-round. Larger teams work during the 11-day fair to help with setup, cleanup, grounds-keeping and other duties.
Watts is serving a sentence for second-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of forgery, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm, and leaving the scene of an accident in Greene County, as well as two counts of resisting arrest in Tane County. He was received by the Missouri DOC July 29, 2015. He previously was incarcerated from Sept. 9, 2012, to April 22, 2014.
State Fair Community College issued a safety alert via text and email and on the SFCC Alerts Page just before 10 a.m. Monday, advising students and employees to be alert, lock their vehicles and secure all possessions.
“Our strategy is to keep our students, faculty, and staff informed,” SFCC Marketing and Communications Director Brad Henderson told the Democrat. “We will issue a second timely warning if needed as more information becomes available from the (Pettis County) Sheriff’s Office.”
Anyone who sees Watts is advised to call 911, local law enforcement or the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Call MSHP Headquarters at 573-751-3313 or the Sedalia Police Department at 660-826-8100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.