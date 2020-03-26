Warrensburg closes community center
The Warrensburg Community Center, which includes the Indoor Aquatic Center, gymnasium, walking track and Fitness Center, as well as all parks facilities and grounds, shelters, ball fields, playgrounds, Lions Lake and the ABC Building, will be closed through April 20 and all recreational programming, leagues, sports, activities, classes and events will be postponed or canceled.
All Community Center All-Access Pass Memberships, as well as any related charges, have been paused and credit for lost time will be applied to all memberships. Staff will be in contact with those affected by postponements and/or cancellations of sports, events, activities and rentals.
For more information, visit www.warrensburg-mo.com.
Sedalia Visual Art Association cancels meeting
The Sedalia Visual Art Association has canceled its meeting slated for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 3.
Changes to Pettis County WIC
Pettis County WIC will be practicing social distancing by providing services remotely. Staff will be contacting participants who have appointments by phone to complete their visit. Participants can come to the WIC office to pick up their checks. If completing a certification, participants should have their proofs to pick up the vouchers inside the building. For all other services, participants should call 660-827-4599 when they arrive at the Pettis County Health Center and WIC staff can bring the vouchers to participants’ vehicles.
The state has temporarily loosened some guidelines on WIC vouchers through May 31. Participants can do the following substitutions if the regular WIC items are not available:
• Medium eggs instead of large eggs.
• Any size milk that will equal 1 gallon: 4 quarts, two half gallons, or 1 gallon. The type of milk has not changed and participants must get the variety listed on their voucher.
• JIF, Skippy, or Peter Pan (16-18-ounce) jars in crunchy, creamy, smooth, or regular varieties.
• Formula will now be printed two cans per voucher. Participants will still get the same amount overall, just a more vouchers.
Amtrak makes service adjustments
While Amtrak continues to operate across the nation, it has adjusted some services due to significantly reduced demand in key markets. The most up-to-date schedules are available at Amtrak.com and in the mobile app.
Numerous routes are operating on a reduced schedule, including the Missouri River Runner (St. Louis to Kansas City) starting March 30. Other services may also be impacted as circumstances change. Café service will also be suspended on select trains.
As an added measure to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees, Amtrak will temporarily be accepting cashless payments only in stations and on trains. Due to service reductions, some stations may not be staffed. If the station is closed, passengers should proceed to the platform to board their train.
Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will be contacted and typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day.
Amtrak is waiving change fees on all existing or new reservations made before April 30. Passengers should log in to their account or go to Modify Trip on Amtrak.com, or find their reservation from their account on the home screen in the Amtrak app. A fare difference may apply to the new itinerary. To cancel a reservation with no fee, call 800-USA-RAIL and speak with an agent.
