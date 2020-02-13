Care Connection for Aging Services is looking for volunteer leaders in its 13-county service area for the “Living a Healthy Life” class.
Living a Healthy Life is for people who have challenges with a chronic illness or condition such as high blood pressure, back pain, diabetes, or heart disease, and also for individuals who are helping loved ones with any chronic issue.
The four-day leader training will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 20, 21, 27 and 28 at the Warrensburg Senior Center, 445 E. Gay St. Potential leaders must attend all four sessions, which are free, and Care Connection will reimburse travel expenses. To register, call 1-800-748-7826 or email sgilkeson@goaging.org.
Once they finish the training, leaders are asked to co-teach one six-week workshop within a year. New volunteer leaders will be paired with a seasoned leader for their first sessions.
The Living a Healthy Life curriculum uses proven practices based on a series of studies conducted at Stanford University School of Medicine. Topics include nutrition, making healthy choices, exercise, coping techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation; medication management, communication with family, friends and health professionals, and the evaluation of new treatments.
For more information, visit www.goaging.org.
