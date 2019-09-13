Sedalia 200 security officers Kelley Casto and Adam Archibeque have switched schools, with Casto now handling security duties at Washington Elementary School and Archibeque being stationed at Smith-Cotton High School.
S-C High Principal Wade Norton praised Casto for leading the effort to improve camera and door security systems at the high school.
“Kelley made his face visible to staff, students and the community and connected with our students. He truly will be missed by Smith-Cotton, but we are glad he is staying with Sedalia 200,” Norton said.
Archibeque quickly became a trusted role model for Washington students when he started working at the school last year.
“Mr. A’s presence and willingness to help our staff members and students in nearly any situation will be missed,” said Washington Principal Lisa Volk. “But we also feel fortunate to have Officer Casto and his lifetime of experience now serving our Washington community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.