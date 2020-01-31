A former Sedalia woman is searching for an off-duty EMT or medical professional who saved her life in 1986 after a horrific vehicle accident near Warsaw.
Billie Jean (Bender) Massey, now a retired federal law enforcement officer, spoke to the Democrat by phone Thursday from Sylvania, Georgia. Massey said she was 15 at the time of the Oct. 5, 1986, accident. Her 25-year-old sister was driving on a Sunday afternoon, north on U.S. Route 65 when the head-on collision occurred.
According to an Oct. 6, 1986, Sedalia Democrat front-page story written by staff writer Jeanne AuBuchon, the accident occurred in Benton County two miles south of state Route HH. A Mora woman was killed and five others including Massey and her sister were injured.
Massey said at the time she was told the person was a male off-duty EMT. He was traveling behind them with his son, from Truman Dam, and saw the accident occur. He stopped and helped save Massey and her sister’s life. After recovering from the accident, Massey had the opportunity to meet the person but was reluctant and decided not to.
Massey began attending church last year after her husband, Army veteran Russell Eugene Massey died with Leukemia. That’s when she realized that by “God’s grace” her life was spared in 1986. Since then she has come to refer to her rescuer as “God’s grace.”
“I do want to meet this person and I’ve always known that I survived because of God,” she said. “Since being in church I’ve heard all these terms like God’s glory, God’s anointing and God’s grace.”
Massey, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, said she doesn’t remember the accident, but a few minutes before it happened she remembered “wrapping” her right foot underneath the frame of the bucket seat. This action prevented her from being thrown through the windshield.
“I think it was God’s grace that made me do that to keep me in the car,” she said of securing her foot. “Then, of course, the other thing is that person that off duty medical professional … They were there that day because of God.
“Had they not been there, I would have surely bled out,” she continued. “That person had the medical training.”
Massey said the accident caused her to be stuck in the dashboard with glass all around her. The person who saved her held up her body weight to spare additional trauma to her head until first responders could arrive.
“They had the knowledge to know where to hold my neck because I was bleeding to death,” she added. “And, they obviously got cut up themselves, but they saved my life.”
She was told the Warsaw Fire Department also responded and extricated her from the vehicle.
The resulting accident caused closed head injuries, immediate coma, many broken bones and left-side paralysis. Massey was flown to University Hospital in Columbia and remained in the hospital until Dec. 19, 1986. She left in a wheelchair.
“I’ve accomplished a lot,” she noted. “I finished high school, and my husband made sure I went to college and I started in law enforcement.
“I’ve accomplished a lot because that person saved my life,” she continued. “I was married 27 years and was there to help my husband.”
She added she was “really sad” the accident happened because a woman died.
“That family is broken up, because of that accident,” she said.
Massy said she has a message for the person who saved her: “Thank you for stopping to help us all; please let me meet God's grace, for I would have bled out if not for you!”
If anyone has information about the EMT or person who saved the life of Billie Jean (Bender) Massey, they may contact Sedalia Democrat reporter Faith Bemiss at 660-530-0289.
