In the blink of an eye, a person’s life can change through no fault of their own. Mother Nature can be cruel with natural disasters such as tornadoes, snow and ice, torrential rains and flooding destroying everything in their path.
For the last two years, residents of Pettis County and Sedalia have relied on the watchful eyes of Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Trisha Rooda and her team to alert the community of potential weather hazards.
Rooda, 38, brought an extensive background of knowledge with her to the position. She served as an emergency director in Iowa for six years. Prior to that, she worked at Grinnell College as a safety and security coordinator. She graduated from Buena Vista College where she majored in psychology and criminal justice. Rooda also has a master’s degree in criminal justice administration from St. Ambrose.
“I always wanted to be part of something that was helpful to the community I was in, and also be in a profession where I can give back to the community,” Rooda said. “The primary goal of emergency management is to prevent injuries, save lives, and reduce property damage in a community.”
It is a job she does well, according to Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick. Dick said if one doubted the fact, they need to know that within hours of the EF-3 tornado that struck Jefferson City on May 23, Rooda received a call requesting her help in assessing the damage and needed service in Jefferson City and Eldon.
“I believe her dedication to community is without question,” Dick said. “Trisha came to Pettis County uniquely trained for the position.
“She has had training in many facets of what her job entails and has led training to teach others as well,” he continued. “Her ability to plan has been a keen resource as she has been updating several plans that have laid dormant for several years and needed updating to be current so that their effectiveness wasn’t lacking.”
Dick cited Rooda’s participation in state and federal planning exercises, both tabletop and live exercises, and maintaining her training and preparedness as some of her strengths.
“She also has the ability to question why and how we do things not from a critical point but from an instinctive insight to preparedness and planning,” Dick noted. “While her job isn’t just the routine weather watching, it is also making sure that the community is prepared with a plan that will deliver the response we will need, whatever the situation calls for.”
Facilitating community recovery operations and programs following the impact of a natural or man-made disaster is one of the ways Rooda serves the public.
The position is also responsible for:
• Creating and enhancing partnerships with local jurisdictions, the private sector, nonprofit organizations and citizens.
• Developing emergency plans, facilitating training and conducting disaster exercises.
• Coordinating emergency and disaster operations.
“I’m probably most known for testing the outdoor warning system every month and managing the storm shelters in the county,” Rooda explained. “I hope to promote education awareness on how to be prepared for emergencies or disasters in the community. The better prepared residents are the more resilient the community will be.”
Working in a larger community and helping them to be prepared is among the reasons Rooda sought the position in Pettis County.
“I’m motivated to work with different people in Sedalia and Pettis County and across the state who bring professionalism to the job,” Rooda explained. “Being able to work and interact will different community members and entities throughout the area and state is one of the accomplishments that has given me the greatest sense of pride.”
During her service, Rooda noted more education and training are required to keep the county and city compliant and eligible for state and federal grants, which is one of the biggest ways her job has changed.
“The best part of the job is working with a variety of people,” Rooda said. “The worst is the sadness on people’s faces after a disaster has happened and people are trying to put their lives back in order.
“Citizens need to be resilient,” she added. “All disasters start locally and end local.”
