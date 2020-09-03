With a heart for supporting other vets, a Sedalia U.S. Marine Corps veteran is gearing up for the annual Run for Freedom this October.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual run hosted by the Veterans Assistance League for the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg will be a virtual event this year.
Veteran Dan Bridges, founder of Running Resolutions of Sedalia, said Tuesday he’d always wanted to enter the run but couldn’t due to his schedule. With the run being made virtual, it opened an opportunity for him to participate this year.
“Dan Bridges … was among our first to enter,” Latisha Koetting, supervisor of volunteer services at the Missouri Veterans Home, said by email. “He is dedicating his run to mark the 25th anniversary of when he started Marine Corps Boot Camp.
“His group Running Resolutions is having an in-person event on Oct. 10 to celebrate this occasion while benefiting the veterans who live at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg,” she continued. “He will have both a 5K and a 10K course marked on the Katy Trail starting at Clarendon (Road) and heading west.”
She added Bridges sends updates to the home which are then posted on the home’s Facebook page and noted the posts reach thousands.
Bridges began serving in the Marine Corps in 1995. He served 16 years and was in the military when 9/11 occurred. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan and deployed with the 3rd Battalion 3rd Marines, of Hawaii, and the 3rd Battalion 7th Marines, out of California.
“… This year with it (the run) being virtual I thought, ‘well I can make any day work,’” Bridges said. “And it just so happened to fall in the window of my anniversary of going to boot camp. So, I was like, that’s perfect.”
He added runners with Running Resolutions are involved with the event, but he’s trying to get others involved as well.
“Latisha the other day did a little picture of me saying I’m representing the Marine Corps, and somebody else is representing the Air Force,” Bridges explained. “So, we started calling out people on my Facebook page asking if anybody wants to represent the Army or the Navy, trying to gather support.”
Bridges, a social worker at Bothwell Regional Health Center, emphasized many organizations are dependent on funds raised by 5K events.
“I don’t know that the general public recognizes how much of an impact it’s having on their budget,” he noted. “I know it’s not a lot, we maybe will have 10 runners, but it’s important to try and get the word out.
“This is an opportunity to remember our veterans,” he continued. “And do something tangible for our veterans, not just lip service. It’s the rubber meets the road and raising some money for them.”
Bridges said he and a group of runners are at the Katy Trail at 7 a.m. each Saturday at the Clarendon Road access. He encourages those interested to sign up and run Saturday, Oct. 10.
“With our group run, we don’t even have enough people to worry about social distancing,” he noted. “We all fit on the trail and can stay 6 feet apart.”
He said his plan for 7 a.m. Oct. 10 is to meet at the trail on Clarendon Road. He will make the 5K turnaround at Clover Dell Park, and the 10K at Palmer Road.
“It will be something people can do anytime within that window (Sept. 26 and Oct. 31),” he said. “And if somebody wants to come out and run with us, they’re more than welcome.
“If they don’t feel comfortable doing it with us, I’ll have the turnarounds marked,” he continued. “If people want to keep their distance, they are more than welcome to come out later in the day or that Sunday.”
Bridges added being able to help other veterans means everything to him.
“I still feel a calling,” he noted. “My job was mainly to protect and support my Marines when I went over there.
“And I still feel that obligation, that call to duty to support my fellow veterans,” he continued. “I think this is a good way to do it, especially in these times when everything is upside down.”
Information provided by the Missouri Veterans Home said runners may choose to run a 5K or 10K and they can run anytime between Sept. 26 and Oct. 31. As soon as they register, they will receive a link to document their time.
Awards for the run will be presented on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 in a virtual ceremony hosted on the Missouri Veterans Home-Warrensburg Facebook page. Veterans at the home will announce the winners throughout the day.
Those who register for the Run for Freedom by Sept. 11 will receive a T-shirt, a military bracelet and a personalized dog tag. Runners may register at register.chronotrack.com/r/58767. The cost is $30. Runners who don’t want a T-shirt may continue to register until Sept. 26.
For more information about the run, call Koetting at 660-429-4661. For information about running with Bridges, call 660-620-0148 or visit the Running Resolutions-Run Group Facebook page.
