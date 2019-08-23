A local church with a calling for missions has made a difference in the lives of clients of Citizens Against Spouse Abuse Inc.
Members of First Christian Church, under the direction of Student Minister of Missions Chance McMullin, recently volunteered time and services to replace eight shower stalls at the local CASA shelter. And, their ministry didn’t stop with the shower replacement.
“As many people as we have coming in and out of the shelter, there’s been a lot of wear and tear… and we needed new showers,” Gabby White, volunteer coordinator for CASA, said. “There was one in particular that was broken, so it was unusable at the time.
“We were actually approached by First Christian Church and they wanted to do a mission’s service project,” she continued. “They got together several volunteers and individuals to come out to the shelter and actually do a full replacement of all of our clients’ showers.”
White said before beginning the project, church members brought lunch to the shelter and sat down and ate with the clients.
“Our clients were able to sit down and chat,” she said. “They (the church) were able to learn more about CASA, and what we do and the services that we provide. It was just a really nice way for them to contribute to the shelter. We were so pleased to have them, they have just been wonderful to work with.”
“As a church, we have decided that we are going to be a missions-minded church,” McMullin said by phone Thursday from Indiana. “We are always looking to spread the love of God throughout our community and our world.
“CASA needed some help and we heard there was a need out there, and we wanted to fulfill a need in our own community,” he continued. “So, we sent out Sterling Green and Jay Fahnestock to assess the project.”
Both Green and Fahnestock, members of the church, determined members could handle the project.
“Those two partnered in leading the construction aspect of this project,” McMullin said.
The project became a church-wide effort with volunteers coming from the men’s group, a Sunday School class, the outreach team, elders, deacons, ministry staff, and other members of the church.
“While we were there to put showers in, we were really there to show women who were in an abusive relationship that there is a relationship with God that is loving and caring,” he said. “And, abuse and neglect and negativity is absent, from a relationship like that.
“That was our mission,” he continued. “The showers were a good excuse to get in there and do that.”
The church also incorporated the shower renovation project into its children’s ministry and Vacation Bible School program. Through the program, more than 1,000 towels and toiletry items were donated to go along with the showers.
“So, we’re hoping this becomes a partnership together in ministry,” McMullin said. “Maybe not so much financially, but more so spiritually and for an extended amount of time and not just this one project.”
White said it is amazing for CASA to have the support shown by First Christian Church.
“The other thing that was really impactful I think for me, was the fact that they wanted to sit down with the clients and get to know them,” she added. “And to really be a light to them. That, I felt was very amazing to see.
“It wasn’t just a matter of just wanting to do something for CASA,” she continued. “They really wanted to be involved. That was one of their main things, they wanted to do something that was going to impact the clients.”
