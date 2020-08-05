The Pettis County Commission will remain the same after voters re-elected Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza and Western Commissioner Jim Marcum in Tuesday’s primary election.
Baeza received 1,777 votes (55.76%) and defeated Republican challengers Dean Manuel and Brent Hampy. There were no Democratic candidates in the primary, so Baeza will be unopposed in the Nov. 3 General Election.
“It clearly shows the people came out and made their voice nice and loud, they’re ready for a new way of doing business, ready for someone who listens to them and works for them,” Baeza said of the results. “They made it very clear at the ballot box.”
This was the first time for Baeza’s name to be on a ballot for Pettis County voters. He was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson in November 2018 following the resignation of then-Eastern Commissioner Hampy who accepted an appointment by President Donald Trump to serve as U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Missouri State Executive Director. He is serving the remainder of Hampy’s term, which ends in 2020.
“This was a whole different game, different terms,” Baeza said of the primary. “I had to prove my case to the people, had to earn their vote because nothing was given in this election, we had to go out and talk to people, see what their concerns are. … Now you have the public saying, ‘continue the work you are doing.’”
As Baeza enters his first full four-year term, he said he plans to continue what he has been doing in office the last two years while also looking for ways to improve.
“We have a lot of challenges ahead, the county commission it just seems like you have to be on your toes every day, something new,” Baeza said. “I want to keep building off past successes, continue to serve the people and always, always be an open ear and a strong voice. Even though my name was on that ballot, it is not about me, it’s about all the people I get to represent. I’m just the guy who gets to do it. Very humbling for sure.”
Hampy challenged Baeza in an attempt to return to the Pettis County Commission. He received 582 votes (18.26%).
“I would like to thank Pettis County for the privilege to have served as eastern commissioner,” Hampy said. “Thanks to supporters for their kind assistance. I’m proud of the progress achieved while I was in office and hope our county continues to prosper.”
This was Manuel’s first time running for public office and he received 828 votes (25.98%). He said he’s disappointed with the results but offered congratulations to Baeza.
“I appreciate everyone’s support, I appreciate the community’s support, everyone who I had a chance to visit with, allowed us to put signs out, all the hard work by the people who helped me,” Manuel said. “... We put forth a good effort, I’m proud of the effort we put forth.”
Despite the loss, Manuel said voters will “very likely” see him in a future political race.
“My goal is to stay involved in the community, continue to bring the skill set I have to the table, continue to help in some capacity and give back,” Manuel said. “That’s been my goal all along and that has not changed.”
Marcum will serve Pettis County for a third term as western commissioner after receiving 2,514 votes (69.91%), defeating Republican challengers John Sultanov and Bill Berry. There were no Democratic candidates in the primary, so Marcum will be unopposed in the Nov. 3 General Election.
“I’m so appreciative of how people in Pettis County think of me,” Marcum said. “I always try to do the job and move us forward. It shows people believe in me.”
Marcum said he was glad voters weren’t ready for a change in the commission, although he said he expects his third term to be his last.
“I’ve got three projects I’d like to try to get completed, get the county in great shape. I may not run again and would like to have a very smooth running for whoever takes over,” Marcum said. “There are four or five what I call farm-to-market roads I’d like to complete so our school buses and farm trucks can get back and forth to market safer and keep them away from our normal traffic. One is the route out north of town trying to make that safer... And 911 dispatch, I’d like to make sure that’s all completed and running very smooth.”
This was Sultanov’s first time seeking public office and he received 522 votes (14.52%).
“The guy with the most experience evidently had this one, but I’m not going anywhere and I will be politically involved in this county 100%,” Sultanov said.
“I want to say thank you to everyone who came out and voted and did their part, I will continue serving this community and doing what I can to bring positivity and great things to this community,” he added. “I will be up there very soon, I will win a political race very soon.”
Berry, a former Road and Bridge Department employee, received 560 votes (15.57%). He offered only a brief comment, saying the “better man won.”
