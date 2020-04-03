A third candidate has filed for the Pettis County Western Commissioner seat in the Aug. 4 Primary Election.
Bill Berry, of Green Ridge, filed for the seat and is challenging incumbent Jim Marcum and another candidate John Sultanov. All three candidates are Republicans.
Berry was born and raised in Warrensburg before moving to Green Ridge in 1972 where he has lived since then. Berry worked for the Pettis County Highway Department for more than 16 years as a truck driver before retiring. He said he thinks this experience would help make him a good commissioner.
“You need some construction experience to know how to build a road,” he said. “Right now they’re putting the wrong kind of rock on the roads.”
Berry said one of his goals is to improve things for county workers. He would like to offer better insurance and make sure employees are treated fairly.
“There needs to be a change,” Berry said. “You’ve got to take care of your employees. They've been neglected down there…
“I want to treat guys fair and get up to these other counties, what they’re paying their employees, so we’d be competitive with that county,” he added. “They're losing a lot of good help because they don’t pay them enough.”
Berry is also concerned with the county’s gravel roads and would like to see more work done on them. He said he thinks the roads aren’t being maintained and the county is spending too much money on asphalt. This is especially important for farmers, according to Berry, who said, “You need your gravel roads up to par when harvest season comes.”
Berry said the county also needs to cut more ditches for the roads in order to keep water off of them. He would also like to see excess dirt being given to farmers to use instead of hauled off somewhere else.
“I’m just for good side ditches and for the right kind of rock to be put on the road,” he commented.
Another of Berry’s concerns is he believes citizens are not getting to speak with their commissioners.
“They'd like to see somebody come out there and talk to them and get an idea on the roads,” he said. “People who drive on the roads every day of their life. They know where the trouble spots are. If I don’t know where they’re at they'll have to tell me where they’re at…You have to. I’ve been talking to these farmers around here and they've never seen a commissioner out here.”
Berry said his past experience and willingness to work for the people are reasons why people should vote for him.
“I’m going to work for the people,” Berry said. “I’m going out and talking to them and getting their ideas on the roads and seeing what they think.”
