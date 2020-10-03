What started as a trip to the emergency room to remove a growth has turned into a medical journey that changed Jeanna Sims’ outlook on life.
Late last year, 34-year-old Sims, of Sedalia, noticed a growth on her breast that she thought was a boil. It wasn’t until the growth began bleeding that she went to the emergency room, which led to emergency surgery Nov. 4 to remove and biopsy the growth. Within days, she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, and she met with oncologist Dr. Houman Nourkeyhani at Bothwell Regional Health Center.
With her mom, Genice Sims, and her fiance, Angela McKernon, by her side at Nourkeyhani’s office, Sims said she didn’t know what to think when she heard her confirmed diagnosis.
“There were tears and tears and tears,” Sims recalled. “I was overwhelmed, thinking about how this would work.”
Sims was told her cancer was aggressive and that action needed to be taken immediately. She underwent a bone density scan, an MRI and a biopsy on her other breast, which showed the cancer was only in one breast, among a host of other tests.
She started chemotherapy March 19 and received 21 weeks of treatment. Sims said it made her tired, weak and itchy. One form of chemo suppressed her appetite, while another made her hungry.
On Sept. 4, Sims had a double mastectomy and chose not to have reconstructive surgery.
“The breast cancer I did have, it can come back in those (reconstruction) so I’m just choosing to be who I am, and this is who God made me and if it wasn’t, I would have kept my breasts,” Sims said while wearing a black-and-pink “Never give up” mask with the pink breast cancer ribbon. “This is who I am, I’m taking it day by day because it is a big change. Knowing your hair can grow back, but your breasts can’t come back. It’s a big change every day, it’s a fight every day, but I’m still a woman and I’m still standing, still living.”
Sims was working at Quest Diagnostics when she was diagnosed, but she couldn’t work while going through treatment. She was faced with no income and no distraction from her treatment.
Sims said she made it through the past year with the help of her family, friends, and the Bothwell cancer staff. Her mom prayed and sent Sims scripture to read, such as Psalms 91: “Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.”
“I read it every day to keep up my strength, my faith,” Sims said.
Her nurses were “kind and took good care of me.” At one point, nurse Sandy started dancing to brighten a day of chemo and got Sims to dance with her. Jessie, who worked at the cancer center’s front desk, “fought” for Sims to receive Medicaid and helped with appointments.
Throughout the year, Sims experienced depression and anxiety, plus plenty of tears. She said it was hard not to think about if cancer would come back once her treatment had ended. However, even while enduring physical and mental pain, Sims said she chose to fight not only for herself but for her children and her family.
Now that she is on the other side of treatment and surgeries, Sims said being a breast cancer patient and survivor has changed the way she looks at life.
“My whole outlook — you could be gone in a second,” Sims said. “I’ve always been someone to help, I used to be a group home supervisor. You have to live your life the best you can because you don’t know when God will call you home.”
Sims continues to have checkups with Dr. Matt Triplett and nurse practitioner Dee Dee Gilmore and gets her port flushed, but she said things are “going well” and that she’s “blessed.”
“Tears are gonna flow, but keep up the good fight, keep God on your side and know you’ve already won the battle,” Sims advised to those facing a cancer diagnosis. “Fight through the tears.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.