The following is a sampling of cases resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court from Oct. 21 to Nov. 18, according to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer.
Tristan W. Dawson, 28, of Sedalia, was sentenced to consecutive seven- and four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections for two separate matters: possession of a controlled substance and resisting a lawful stop by fleeing.
According to a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office press release, at 8:45 p.m. Aug. 9, deputies and a Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force detective attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. Route 50 and New York Avenue. When the vehicle failed to stop deputies pursued the vehicle east on U.S. Route 50. The driver was identified as Dawson, who started to pick up speed east on U.S. Route 50 until he pulled into a parking lot.
A Sedalia Police officer was parked on Harding Avenue and Sedalia officers and Pettis County deputies took Dawson and a passenger into custody. Deputies located a large amount of a crystal substance and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Jakson Hewett-Jones, 21, of Sedalia, was sentenced to three two-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on three separate matters: resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, and kidnapping. According to a sheriff’s office press release, at 11:08 p.m. Aug. 28, Sedalia police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop inside the city and during the stop, the vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated.
Pettis County deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol took over the pursuit. It continued into Morgan County and Cooper County with multiple agencies assisting. The driver finally stopped in a business parking lot in Boonville.
Hewett-Jones was taken into custody for a Pettis County warrant. The investigation revealed Hewett-Jones would not let the two passengers out of the vehicle and he tampered with evidence during the pursuit.
Michael E. Barnett, 42, of Sweet Springs, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance. According to a Sedalia Police Department report, at 11:02 p.m. Aug. 6, officers made contact with Barnett in an alley near the intersection of East 11th Street and South Montgomery Avenue. During the investigation, it was revealed Barnett was in possession of methamphetamine.
Jacob A. Baker, 18, of the 1200 block of South Osage Avenue, was sentenced to three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for unlawful possession of a firearm. According to a Sedalia Police report, at 12:57 a.m. Aug. 1, officers responded to a call of a burglary in the 1300 block of South Osage Avenue. Officers made contact with Baker who was walking away from the scene. Baker was underage and drinking alcohol on the sidewalk. After an arrest was made, a .45 caliber handgun was found in his waistband; Baker is a convicted felon.
Byron A. Guider Jr., 33, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on five separate matters: possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and three counts of driving with a revoked license.
Christopher Hill, 37, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on four separate matters: two counts possession of a controlled substance, forgery, and damage to jail property.
Tony Meyer, 47, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for delivery or possession of a weapon at a county/private jail/correctional center.
Issac Anderson, 44, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance.
William C. Mulcrone, 50, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for driving with a revoked license.
Danniell Schliessman, 48, of Sedalia, sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for unlawful possession of a firearm.
