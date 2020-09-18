Milestones are a big deal for any organization, especially when it’s hitting 65 years in service, but for one local organization that began in a single room with nine clients, hitting this milestone is even more special.
The Crippled Children’s Center, later the Center for Human Services Inc., was founded in 1955 in Sedalia as a cooperative service model by a group of community members.
“We were founded in 1955 by a group of three attorneys…” explained CHS Chief Operating Officer Ann Graff. “They met around a parking meter in downtown Sedalia, and they decided that they would be better together than apart. They hired a teacher, and they started the Crippled Children’s Center with nine children and one teacher in (a building across from) Bothwell Hospital.”
It later became the Children’s Therapy Center in 1963 and then the Center for Human Services Inc. in 2018. Under former Executive Director Roger A. Garlich, who held the position for 44 years, the organization continued to expand and now serves more than 5,000 children and adults with disabilities and their families in multiple counties in Central Missouri through four Corporations and four program areas: Family and Child Development, Employment Services, Community Living, and Service Coordination.
“I would say that we did a lot of firsts,” Graff said. “We did the first developmental preschool in 1959. First learning disabilities classroom in central Missouri in cooperation with the school district in 1965. First sheltered workshop in 1966 in the state of Missouri. We did a sister unit of the shelter workshop in 1972. In 1973, the children’s therapy center facility that was over across from Bothwell Hospital was built.”
In 1979, the organization established housing programs and was nationally accredited as a rehabilitation facility for the first time in 1987. It has since been accredited at the highest level, according to Graff. In 1987, the organization began supporting employment and has continued expanding since then.
“In the last few years, we have expanded,” Graff said. “We are now providing services in 39 counties in the state of Missouri and serve over 5,000 individuals with disabilities. A lot of people don’t know that about us. They think we’re just here.”
CHS Board of Directors President Cliff Callis said individuals are often surprised at the “breadth and depth of services” the center provides to “people of all ages.”
“What started out as a Crippled Children’s Center over in a single room serving a handful of local kids has over the last 65 years grown into pretty much a statewide organization that’s serving thousands of people of all ages...” Callis said. “I think unless you know about everything the center is involved in, you really have no idea how big it is. How many people work there. How large of a service area there is and how many people that we serve on a regular basis. You just don’t see that here because it’s all spread out across the state.”
The center offers a variety of services, including community living and case management programs.
“We are very well known for our early head start program,” Graff said. “We’re very well known for our Missouri First Steps program for children. It’s a case management program for kids birth to 3. Again our community employment has really taken off in the last four or five years.”
“Really, the goal is to help people live without limitations,” Callis said. “Anything that we as an organization can do to help foster that is very positive.”
According to Graff and Callis, one of the most significant accomplishments in recent years was the transition from sheltered workshops to community work.
“Nationally, segregated work is not best practice anymore,” Graff explained. “It was 50 years ago when we started the first sheltered workshop…We operated that workshop and operated it successfully for 50 years, but nationally it’s not best practice to make segregated work. So we transitioned four years ago from segregated work to community work for people with disabilities. We now have a pretty large community program, and we got state and national awards for that.”
Graff said successfully operating for 65 years means the center “has always been a leader in the field” and will continue to be. Callis noted that the center has become nationally known for being innovative and an industry leader.
“Our leadership has been involved at the state and national level for a long time,” Callis explained. “They’ve been involved in kind of telling the story for people with disabilities and the needs that they have. Helping others around the country understand those challenges and how to best serve them. I think that’s part of it. I think that the leadership has always had a very forward-thinking board and organization that was willing to change, that was willing to try new things, willing to kind of step out and be innovative in offering new opportunities.”
Callis also credited the center’s staff for the success the center has experienced.
“I think in most service organizations it comes down to the people,” he said. “We really do have a great team of people, experienced, caring, passionate about what they do. I think many times it can be a challenging career and it requires a person with patience and love in their heart to want to serve. We just really have a wonderful team of people that provide that.”
Graff sees the center’s future as bright with plenty of obstacles but also sees the center rising to meet those challenges and continuing to lead the way in the field. Callis said the center and board have implemented strategic planning over the last few years to define CHS’s vision and guide how the center will continue to grow.
Graff found a letter from Virginia Flower, the board’s chair in 1955, addressed to the board and some community members. It is telling of the center’s determination from its inception.
“Basically what she (Flower) was saying to them was, ‘We’ve started a fine program and we’ve had visitors from in the state and out of state,” Graff said. “‘They’ve given us accolades about the program and they expect us to grow and grow we will.’ I’ve always said the first board of directors…they had the vision in 1955 that has come to fruition 65 years later.
“They knew we were going to be bigger than Sedalia and bigger than nine children in the basement of Bothwell Hospital,” she continued. “They knew that we were going to be nationally accredited, whether they would have called it that at the time. They knew we were going to lead the way and we always have and I believe we always will. When I read that letter, it almost gave me chills because it was 1955 and she was the board chair and she knew where we were headed.”
The center canceled celebratory activities for the anniversary due to the COVID-19 pandemic but hopes to host something later this year or next year.
To learn more about CHS, visit www.chs-mo.org.
