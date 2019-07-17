Catholicism is the oldest organized religion in Christianity and one of the oldest in Pettis County. The roots of the Catholic faith in the area date back to 1863 with the founding of St. Vincent de Paul. It was the first church of record of any denomination to be built in Sedalia.
As with all things, change is inevitable. In the last six months, the area’s Catholic community has faced several changes, doing so with a continued emphasis on serving the needs of the faithful.
In December, plans were announced by the two Catholic parishes, Sacred Heart and St. Patrick and St. John the Evangelist, a mission of Sacred Heart located in Bahner, to unite as one parish to be known as St. Vincent de Paul.
Organizers chose that name as a tribute to the first parish in Sedalia prior to Sacred Heart.
According to Sacred Heart Parish Pastoral Council member David Dick, one of the architects of the proposal, the three churches will “remain essentially unchanged.”
“Each church will keep its own Mass schedule and will continue to do the work they have and are doing in their communities,” he explained. “What it will allow us to do is work more closely together to help serve the entire Catholic community.”
According to church records reported in the Catholic Missourian, Sacred Heart has a congregation of 848 families, St. Patrick serves 416 registered families plus a growing immigrant population who have yet to join officially. St John the Evangelist serves 33 families.
In December, Fr. Mark Miller said in an interview that appeared in the Catholic Missourian, “What was considered was how we could restructure ourselves so that not only would the people within our faith community be served, but how we might do our ministries more efficiently and effectively.”
Miller, 74, who serves as the pastor of the three churches, has announced his retirement effective Aug. 5. His departure will mark the first time in 137 years a member of the Missionaries of the Precious Blood will no longer serve the Pettis County Catholic churches.
July 1, the churches welcomed two new priests, Fr. David Veit and Fr. Joseph Corel, to serve the community.
“All diocesan priests are assigned to Catholic churches by the bishop of that diocese,” Corel explained. “So, in this case, since the Precious Blood Community has asked the bishop to begin taking responsibility of staffing the three parishes once Fr. Miller retires, Bishop Shawn McKnight for the Diocese of Jefferson City assigned myself and Rev. Veit to the two parishes and mission.”
According to Corel, McKnight has asked them to share the responsibility of pastor rather than one of them assigned as pastor and the other as an assistant pastor.
“So, we serve in solidum with Father Joe as the moderator, the point person for governance of the ministry,” Corel said.
The three churches will come together to celebrate Mass and sign the documents officially creating the new parish of the three churches. The historic mass will be hosted at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22 at the Heckart Center for the Performing Arts at Smith-Cotton High School.
Both priests plan to listen and work together with the parishioners to become one parish while each site continues to offer worship and sacraments.
“After we have been here a while and get a better sense of the protocols and systems already in place, we will begin to talk among themselves, the staff and parishioners as to how they will divide up responsibilities.”
The two meet daily to share information about the community so anyone can come to either priest about anything. Veit knows Spanish and is able to communicate with the Hispanic parishioners. Corel will also be responsible for ministering to the Spanish speaking community.
While working with the administration of Sacred Heart Schools both are eagerly awaiting the start of school. Corel has been interim director of Catholic Schools and so will in all likelihood will take the lead on working with the school administration, he explained. Veit will minister at the school as well.
They have known one another since seminary, worked together in the Vocation office, and belonged to the same Priest Fraternity group, but the two come from different backgrounds.
Corel is originally from Illinois. He attended Culver-Stockton College, graduating with a degree in elementary and special education.
“All through grade school, high school and college I believe the Lord was calling me to priesthood, but I fought the call,” Corel wrote in a Facebook post as an introduction to Sedalia. “After graduation from college, I agreed to try the seminary.”
He was ordained to the priesthood June 3, 2000, first serving as associate pastor at St. Peter in Jefferson City followed by a year at Cathedral of St Joseph. During his second year in the priesthood he was assigned to Catholic Chaplain at Missouri State Penitentiary. The following year he was assigned to Immaculate Conception in Loose Creek and St. Louis of France in Bonnots Mill where he continued as Catholic Chaplain including a move to the Jefferson City Correctional Center.
In 2006, Corel was assigned full-time vocation director where he served for nine years, the last two with additional responsibilities as interim director of Catholic Schools. In 2015, Corel was named Vicar General and pastor of St. Andrew in Holts Summit. He remained as Vicar General until Bishop McKnight was named Bishop, then was named Vicar for Prison Ministry and continued for one more year at St. Andrew.
Veit grew up in the small farming town of Osage Bend. It was there where “I was baptized, and received first Communion, and where I first heard God calling to me to serve him in the vocation of priesthood.”
He attended St. Thomas High School Seminary (Hannibal), Conception Seminary College (Conception) and Kenrick School of Theology (St. Louis), and was ordained to the Holy Priesthood on April 25, 1998. During his 21 years in the priesthood he has served in some regular capacity across the state in Columbia, Milan, Unionville, Tipton, California, Marshall, Rolla, St. James, Rosati, Cuba, Jefferson City, Macon and Bevier, and most recently, in Cuba and Rolla again. For a time, he served as Master of Ceremonies to the Bishop, and for seven years was the Director of Seminarians for the Diocese.
Both Veit and Corel wish to thank “the Precious Blood Community for their faithful service to Pettis County and beyond for all these years and to Fr. Miller for preparing the road for the three communities to come together as one parish and to Bishop McKnight for giving us this unique experience in parish ministry.” they commented. “The Holy Spirit is in charge and we rely on God's graces to work with the people of the community to go where the Holy Spirit is leading us.”
