After the city updated its online billing system for water bills some residents experienced issues. Since resolving the problems, the city is explaining what happened and what was done to fix it.
The city rolled out a new online billing system for water bills during the first week of July that led to several residents being charged four times, an error the city says has been corrected.
After the Sedalia Water Department consolidated with the city last summer, city officials have been looking at ways to improve the department and its services. One of those ways was to improve online billing options.
According to City Administrator Kelvin Shaw and Sedalia Accounting Manager Peggy Bay, the system used previously only allowed credit or debit cards for online payments.
“It’s the least popular way for most people, most businesses. Most people want to log into their bank and pay all of their bills, not log in to different places,” Shaw said.
“So that was a project that we wanted them (water department) to undertake anyway. It was one of those that we identified that we could help them with that situation and provide a little more technology and work through that.”
The city decided to switch the software to a more common method that accepted Automated Clearing House (ACH) or bank to bank transfers, according to Bay. The city spends about $55,000 a year on the structure, which is about 1.3% of its budget. By switching to this method there was a savings of about 3% on each transaction, which is “a way to keep their (customers) cost down,” according to Shaw.
“In the implementation of it we tripped and we made an error,” Shaw said. “There are multiple softwares that have to communicate with each other in the process. Unbeknownst to the city, one of the software had been set to only allow 100 transactions to process at a time, confusing it.”
This caused other software to attempt to send the payment multiple times due to it not receiving the confirmation it was expecting, according to Bay. Once the technician discovered the limitation and removed it, all of the multiple transactions went through, which resulted in multiple charges for some customers.
Once the city became aware of the issues, staff decided to issue checks and/or credit the accounts to those affected with the multiple charges. They also included a letter with the checks apologizing and explaining what had happened.
“The banking people’s way of fixing that was well, they'd have to report it as fraud and go through that division. It wasn't fraud, but it would go through that division,” Shaw said.
“That was going to take three to seven business days to get the money back. So what we tried to do was intervene with that on as many as we could and issue a check instead, which would make it available right then.”
Shaw also said some customers had received overdraft charges, which the city will take care of if they are not waived or reversed.
“Now Central Bank, if they’re banking there, they are going to waive all of those… If there’s any others that can’t get them reversed all they need to do is contact us and if we can’t get them reversed we’ll pay for them. It was our mistake so we’re going to own it,” Shaw said.
Questions or concerns can be directed to Bay at 660-827-3000 ext. 1126 or the Water Department at 660-826-1234.
