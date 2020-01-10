Two City of Sedalia departments are teaming up to address abandoned and illegally parked cars in the city this month.
Neighborhood Services and the Sedalia Police Department began the process of abating abandoned and illegally parked cars this week in the hopes of improving neighborhoods and making snow removal easier for city employees.
“We’re trying to keep the roadway, No. 1, cleared for traffic but also we’ve got the snow routes to consider,” Sedalia Police Department Cmdr. Joshua Howell said. “Then just improving the neighborhoods overall. Which is why neighborhood improvement officers are going out with the officers on this.”
The departments began the first wave of the abatement process on Jan. 6 and the second on Jan. 9. Abatement gives residents a notice to move their vehicles within five days.
“We’re not going out and immediately towing things or necessarily ticketing things as well,” Howell explained. “If it’s a violation of the parking ordinance it is being ticketed during this operation, but abatements come into play when you have partially dismantled or otherwise inoperable or improperly or unlicensed vehicles parked on the roadway.”
According to a press release, vehicles declared “nuisance per se” by Municipal Code “can be removed without notice to the owner.” Vehicles stored on city streets that will be targeted are those which are not licensed or improperly licensed, recreational vehicles, boats, trailers, and other equipment that are in violation of municipal parking ordinances, or vehicles otherwise not compliant with ordinances. Vehicles that are disabled, inoperable or being repaired will also be abated, according to Howell.
“Street parking is really for vehicles that are actually being used and driven on a daily basis,” he added.
Howell explained those receiving abatement notices will have an orange sticker on the vehicle’s window. The departments are also trying to deliver notices in person when they can.
Residents who receive an abatement notice will then have five days to move the vehicle off the road or it will be towed. To get the vehicle back, the owner will have to pay the towing and storage costs and arrange to get the vehicle out of storage if it is immobile. Howell also advised people to be careful when moving their vehicles.
“There are restrictions on what you can park on private property as well,” he said. “The safest bet is to make sure it is parked on an improved surface, which means in other words not grass — paved or graveled. Then if they’re dismantled they should be out of sight so either behind a fence or in a building.”
The departments abated 37 cars in their first wave, which included some from residents' complaints. Howell said residents are encouraged to report illegally parked vehicles to the police department or community development department. Residents can also call in vehicles on properties that are breaking city codes.
“If it’s a complaint about property that you don’t have control over it’s probably best to contact community development,” he said. “If you're the property owner or manager and need a vehicle towed you can still contact the police department.”
Howell said the department sees the most abandoned and illegally parked cars in older neighborhoods where street parking is common and driveway and yard space is limited.
Howell said car abatements were not something the police department had the resources to proactively focus on so the special operation was created to help. He also said they would continue to do the operations if they saw a need to do so.
“Hopefully this kind of brings it to the forefront of everyone’s minds and reminds everyone of the ordinances that are there and we’ll see a reduction in abandoned vehicles on the streets,” he said.
Howell said he is glad to see the police and community development departments working together on the issue and that the departments have the abatement option.
“The most interesting highlight here is that it is a collaborative effort between two city departments,” he said. “If it’s been done before it’s been a long time since we’ve worked together like this so it’s good to see. Both trying to improve the overall environment of the city essentially…”
“I’m glad that we have the abatement option which gives people notice and doesn't require us to immediately take enforcement action,” Howell added. “People get a chance to remedy it without it costing them money or having to appear in court.”
