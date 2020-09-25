Several community members gathered at the Sedalia Municipal Building Thursday evening for a visioning workshop to give their opinions on what should be included in the City of Sedalia’s new comprehensive plan.
The City of Sedalia along with PGAV Planners LLC hosted the forum to explain the purpose of the comprehensive plan as well as give attendees the opportunity to express their vision for the future of Sedalia.
“Really the goal here is to get community members who are not really familiar with what a comprehensive plan is to come out, learn that, meet our consultant team and then start to give us the feedback about the existing conditions,” explained Anna Krane of PGAV.
“Here we’re really learning where do people live throughout the city?” she continued. “What do they like to do there? Are there things that they want to change? Are there things that they really like and want to see more of in terms of where the parks are or the development styles, the business types. That sort of thing.”
PVAC and the city set up an interactive experience for attendees. When first entering the building people were given a run-down of what a comprehensive plan is and what kind of input planners were looking for from the community. Attendees were then given a baggie with post-it notes, dot stickers and a pen to use to give input at various stations.
Inside council chambers, there were several poster boards with PGAV employees around to answer questions. The boards showed various maps and questions for attendees to respond to including: Where do you want to see commercial growth? Where do you want to see residential growth? Identify areas where you feel unsafe driving, biking? What makes Sedalia authentic? What are the challenges facing Sedalia? Where do you live?
Community members attended for various reasons, but all had some input they wanted heard.
“I’m on the (Planning & Zoning) Commission who help pick the PGAV group so I wanted to come and see how they appealed to the general public and invited people in...” explained Planning & Zoning Commission board member Ann Richardson.
“I think everybody has some great ideas and I want to see what the public says,” Richardson later added. “I want to be sensitive to what they have to say because sometimes I think our viewpoint might be like this (smaller) and when we invite the public it gets bigger.”
A “transplant” in Sedalia, Patricia Ives said Sedalia was a “great community” and she thought there were things which needed to be “brought up to date” or things which can be “overlooked.” Ives would like to see road safety and traffic improvements, particularly around the U.S. Route 50 and U.S. Route 65 intersection. Ives also said she was “proud to live here” and particularly thought the library was “a great place.”
One item a few individuals brought up was wanting more things to do around town. Michelle O’Donnell said she liked the Missouri State Fairgrounds’ different activities, the Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, and the downtown improvements but would like to see more community activities. She said she plans to continue being involved in the project.
“I’m interested in Sedalia and its future…” O’Donnell said. “I plan to follow this and stay involved in it. I’ve already gone online and tagged some places on the map and done some stuff.”
Lee and Amber Scribner, who have been in Sedalia for 15 years, echoed O’Donnell’s opinion about wanting more things for people to do in the community, particularly for kids and teenagers. Lee thought bringing in Nucor was great as well as the Smith-Cotton High School and Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative expansions, the new Heckart Community Center and new Child Safe of Central Missouri building.
“I’d like to see things like that, anything that’s going to help the community as a whole,” Lee commented.
As far as improvements, the Scribners said they would like to see work done on roads, alleyways, sidewalks, abandoned houses and revitalization on some older homes.
“There’s a lot of really nice Victorian homes here that just need a little care,” Lee said. “Bringing them back would be really nice.”
Other attendees seemed to agree. Under the “What are the challenges facing Sedalia?” board, notes from attendees included deteriorating buildings, roads, sidewalks, alleys and housing challenges. Under the “What makes Sedalia authentic?” board, notes included the city’s history, historic buildings, the people, the Katy Trail and the “small-town vibe.”
Thursday’s meeting was just the beginning of the city’s comprehensive planning. More meetings will be hosted on the subject. The project has also launched a website, www.sedalia2040.com, where community members can provide feedback and suggestions. Individuals can also learn about the project through explanations, mapping tools, documents, and other tools. Community members can use the website to provide feedback and suggestions.
Prior to the meeting, the Sedalia City Council briefly met for a special meeting to approve and accept a state block grant agreement with the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission for the design of a box hangar at the Sedalia Regional Airport with grant funds at $77,130 and the city matching funds at $8,570. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw explained the meeting was called because some of the funds would have expired Sept. 30 if the council had not approved them.
