During its busiest season of the year, the Sedalia Public Works Department has been hard at work this summer, completing road repairs and other new projects.
The Sedalia City Council approved a change order for the Katy Trail Extension Project at its last meeting to add some improvements, including a wood fence for a barrier between the Katy Depot trailhead parking area to South Hancock Avenue. The concrete approach at the Katy Depot trailhead parking area will be removed and replaced since the current one needs repair. Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey said the department is “getting close” on the project.
“We did request an extension on the Katy Trail Grant,” Ardrey said. “We still need to get in our wayfinding signs and our little areas with bike racks and picnic tables and benches. ... Then they’ve got to finish the landscaping along Fourth Street. I know there’s still some that needs to be done.”
Construction for the long-awaited Sedalia Rail Industrial Park has also begun. Ardrey said, “dirt is moving, we’ve got heavy equipment out,” and “you will see that it is actively being constructed at this point.” During its last meeting, the council also approved the installation of a temporary road for first responders’ use for access to the northeast side of town during construction. Ardrey said the department was notified some metal pipes for the project are delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Road repairs are a large portion of what Public Works focuses on during the summer, and this year is no exception.
“Of course we’re in the middle of our summer street programs,” Ardrey said. “We’ve got people out, you’ll see in certain sections we’ve got cones out. We’re milling and repairing some base failures and some service failures. We’ve got a few block to block asphalt projects going on. Then we’ll be starting chip and seal, and then we’ll be doing reclamation on, off the top of my head, about 22 to 24 blocks in what I would call in northwest Sedalia.”
Ardrey said it would be a “big project” and similar to the ones done in northeast Sedalia around 24th and 28th streets and Winchester Drive. She said the department completes one such project each year.
“If you go out and look at the roads in the northeast section of town (previously done), we have not seen any pothole failures on that surface. So it’s holding up well,” she said.
Another project residents’ are anxiously awaiting completion of is the city’s final portion of the Ohio Avenue Streetscape program. Ardrey said after construction got behind due to rain, the project has nearly caught up to the schedule. She also mentioned she gets some questions on why crews are only working four days a week.
“They work four 10-hour days, so they intentionally plan so that if there is a rain day one of those days, they work the fifth day on Friday,” Ardrey explained. “If they don’t have a rain day, then they don’t routinely work on Friday unless they’re behind on their contract, and then sometimes you’ll see them do that.”
The council also approved wiring of 21 decorative lights and pull boxes for the project and the purchase of the lights, which will be owned by the city and paid via a meter service through Evergy. Ardrey said the city ordered the light poles, although there is going to be a receiving delay due to the virus.
“It takes 12 weeks to get decorative light poles in normal conditions,” she said. “There’s just delays in getting some materials.
“In the case of streetscape, everything will be done, and approximately the last thing to be installed will be the light poles, which is pretty normal anyways,” Ardrey continued. “There may just be a little lapse in getting those installed. It is not anything that we think will be significant at this point if manufacturing continues as planned.”
The department’s other big projects for the year include lift stations. The department is in the engineering stage for the construction of the central regional lift station. It is getting ready to release a request for engineering services for the west main station rehabilitation project. Next will be an RFQ for an engineering firm to update the central plant to its design capacity, according to Ardrey.
