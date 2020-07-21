Tax revenue continues to be “better than expected” for the City of Sedalia during the pandemic although the impact of the abbreviated Missouri State Fair remains to be seen.
During Monday night’s Sedalia City Council meeting, Sedalia Finance Director Dawn Jennings gave a financial report on May 2020 tax revenue and said sales tax revenue was doing “better than we expected” by being up .2%.
“The significance in that is it’s not down,” Jennings said. “I think that’s very optimistic. We’re not completely out of the woods just yet, we’ve got your festivals that the revenues are going to be lost from.”
Jennings also reported transportation taxes were “considerably down” but they are a less significant area of revenue than sales tax. Jennings later added she had a conference call with other members of the Government Finance Officers Association and there were “many other cities not faring as well.”
After Friday’s announcement that the Missouri State Fair will only host youth livestock shows and some food vendors this year, there was a discussion about how that could impact sales tax revenue. Jennings said the city would receive August revenue numbers in October. An attendee asked how many other events on the Missouri State Fairgrounds aren’t happening this year that could also affect tax revenue. Ward 1 Councilman Jeff Leeman said some events vary. Mayor John Kehde said he thought there were some livestock shows still on the schedule.
Another attendee asked how much the August sales tax revenue impacts the city year to year. Kehde said he did not have that number but knew it was a good number for the city and that not having the full Missouri State Fair this year concerns him and the council.
The council approved several public works ordinances including a scope of services at $146,600 from Wilson & Company for survey and engineering services for the replacement of water lines at various locations in the city.
“In 2018 when the water department returned to the public works department we started tracking all broken and seeping water mains,” Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey told the council. “So this represents those lines that have had repeated failures since 2018. Over time the labor costs and initial equipment costs are now costing more than simply replacing the whole line instead of patching those lines. This represents nine new projects.”
The council also authorized the submission of a People Engineering Places grant application with Missouri Main Street Connection for a Sedalia main street program. Members heard a presentation from City Planner/Downtown Specialist Raeanne Spears who said staff “firmly believe that this will help us focus our efforts as we identify action items, transformation strategies and unite key stakeholders in the downtown.”
“We also think this will aid in creating organizational structure and establishing a unified vision to further downtown revitalization,” Spears added.
Spears explained the grant was created to address the need expressed by communities to access “advanced training and assistance to support local Main Street efforts.” Through the grant, MMSC will become a partner to the community to elevate its downtown program or main street program to the next level, according to Spears.
“The Missouri Main Street Connection provides customized services depending on the need and vision of each downtown program...” Spears explained. “Should we be selected, upon your (council’s) approval of our application, MMSC will meet with residents from our own program to determine our unique needs. Its focus is to help the city create its own self-help program.”
If awarded, the $38,400 grant provides 75% of the funding at $28,800 with the city providing 25% at $9,600. MMSC would also work to help revitalize or establish the city’s downtown program, determine transformation strategies following the Main Street Four Point Approach, identify funding sources, develop action plans for the next one to three years and provide customized additional services.
“I believe this grant will be extremely helpful and align key individuals and change-makers in the community to create a clear, concise vision for our downtown that we can work towards,” Spears told the council. Through the PEP program, Spears believes Sedalia would be able to “firmly establish a sustainable presence in downtown.”
Ward 1 Councilman Tom Oldham added the Downtown Sedalia Alliance has already started to accomplish several things in its infancy by bringing out individuals who were interested in investing in downtown. He thought moving forward with the grant would be “absolutely amazing for the Downtown Sedalia Alliance and for downtown in general.”
“What this grant will do is analyze exactly what it is that we want to accomplish as an alliance,” Spears added. “It will help us focus our efforts to accomplish the things that we set out to do instead of having several people pulling from different angles trying to make downtown revitalization happen. I think this will give us the secure plan going forward. It will also provide the funding and the necessary personnel to do so.”
Council also:
• Approved a sales agreement with Foley Equipment Company to lease a wheel loader at $27,524.67 for the Water Pollution Control Department to be utilized at the city’s compost facility.
• Approved a quote for $25,770 from Water & Sewer Supply Inc. for the purchase of six 16-inch gate valves in relation to the 2018 Water Improvements Contract No. 4.
• Approved an agreement with Broadfoot Engineering LLC for professional engineering services for the design of a sanitary sewer main extension along the south side of East 28th Street to the existing sewer main on South Ohio Avenue for an amount not to exceed $2,500.
• Approved a quote for $3,690 from Mission Communications LLC for software utilized by the Water Pollution Control Department SCADA System.
• Renewed liquor licenses.
• Appointed several new members to boards. Chris Marshall was appointed to the Board of Appeals to complete Shirley Niff’s term expiring June 2022. Marshall was also appointed to the Planning & Zoning Commission to complete Jeff Wimann’s term expiring June 2022. Deirdre Esquivel was appointed to the Bothwell Regional Health Center Board of Trustees to complete Jeff Wimann’s term expiring June 2023. Connie Washington was appointed to the Park Board to complete Rhiannon Foster’s term expiring June 2021. Jack Robinson was appointed to the Sedalia Historic Preservation Commission for a three-year term expiring July 2023. Patrick Daly was re-appointed to the Tax Increment Financing Commission for a four-year term expiring July 2024. William Messerli was re-appointed to the Sedalia Historic Preservation Commission for a three-year term expiring July 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.