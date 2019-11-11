The city is beginning the first step in several of its downtown residential redevelopment initiatives.
The city will begin conducting assessments to help determine which areas could use assistance. At its Oct. 21 meeting, the Sedalia City Council accepted an engagement letter from Armstrong Teasdale LLP for legal representation services in connection with the city’s downtown residential redevelopment initiatives.
“Our initial efforts are to assess the physical conditions of not only each parcel but the infrastructure like the streets, the sidewalks,” Sedalia Community Development Director John Simmons explained. “It’s to determine where pockets of needs are located as well as helps us determine what areas can be defined to get neighborhood focus and gather the neighbors together to address the issues and create associations and more conversations with the city. We will create programs to improve their properties, to assist them in improving their properties for the infrastructure in their neighborhood.”
The city’s first focus with the assessment will be on midtown residential districts. According to Simmons, that district follows Broadway Boulevard along the traditional historic neighborhoods both east and west.
“This assessment is really allowing the city to take a large snapshot and then determine what tools in different areas we can help turn neighborhoods around, revive and revitalize,” he said.
The Community Development Department has several tools the staff is looking at implementing including creating revolving loan programs and community improvement districts (CID). The districts would allow residents to “impose their own assessment to address the needs in their immediate neighborhood should they choose to,” according to Simmons. The city is also looking at creating historic districts that would give homeowners access to tax credits for renovating their property.
“This assessment might tell us in one neighborhood we need to create a neighborhood association,” Simmons said. “In another neighborhood, it might say you need to look at historic tax credits because the homes are all historic. Then in another neighborhood it might say you don’t need to do anything here, everything is in good shape so let’s focus on the next neighborhood over which might need infrastructure improvements. Then it’s how do we get those improvements prioritized for immediate change?”
Armstrong Teasdale will represent the city regarding the initiatives and assist in the study. In the coming weeks, city staff will be trained on the assessments so they can be conducted by four city employees and four Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority planners. Simmons said the goal is to have the assessments done in the next 30 to 60 days. Punjab will then create a report with recommendations. All the assessments will be done in the public right-of-way and should take a couple of minutes.
“It’s really about the physical attributes of a property,” Simmons said. “What condition is the neighborhood in? What condition are the houses in? Are there deficiencies in the housing conditions that affect the lives and economic value in the neighborhood? How do we put the different tools together?”
The results of the study can also be used for other projects the city is planning, according to Planner/Downtown Specialist Raeanne Spears. She said using the study for multiple projects will save money.
Simmons said houses must be more than 50 years old to be considered historic and the average age of houses in Sedalia is more than 61. All of the houses in a district don’t have to be historic for an area to be considered historic but a majority must qualify; homeowners in the historic district that don’t qualify will not get tax credits.
Simmons explained the different things that contribute to making an area historic beyond the age of a house.
“It’s also the development pattern in the city as it follows national development,” he said. “Like the rail workers housing, it’s not just historic because it’s old, it’s historic because that’s where a whole demographic lived and breathed and worked in one industry and this was the housing that was suitable for them. There are different ways to look at districts.”
“Even now we see like ranch-style houses, now those are becoming eligible,” Spears added. “They signify this move to suburban life and this dependence on automobiles and sprawl which is its own narrative in itself. There is a lot of potential throughout the city, but this is our first project with it.”
Simmons said the city already has several historic districts including downtown and the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Several individual buildings also have listings including the Trust Building.
“Sedalia has a good core of historic district snap properties but we’re also working at the local level to designate local districts,” he explained. “They don’t necessarily have to be a national nomination. We can do a local nomination just to say to Sedalia, ‘This neighborhood is important,’ and then that can evolve into a national historic district. Then it can forward its application off but that’s a whole other thing.
“Everything is kind of dovetailing where here we’re getting the groundwork put together to access the right programs,” he continued. “It’s that foundation to access federal funds, state funds, local funds. We need this work done to open the doors to the other projects, to the other opportunities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.