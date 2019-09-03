The Sedalia City Council approved several budget ordinances during Tuesday’s meeting, including the Central Business and Cultural District’s budget and the purchase of equipment for the Sedalia Police Department.
CBCD’s budget has caused much debate over the past several months, with city staff and the board not being able to come to an agreement. After the CBCD board did not submit its budget on time for the current fiscal year that started in April, the city came up with and adopted a temporary budget. CBCD eventually submitted a budget that the city did not agree with, prompting discussion at the last several CBCD meetings.
Mayor John Kehde presented the board with a new budget last week that approved $20,000 to go toward a transition period with Sedalia Downtown Development Inc., previously not included, and approved $10,000 for Christmas lights and electrical improvements.
The proposed budget included $22,500 of CBCD’s proposed $62,500 CBCD for the downtown facade program. The budget was also changed to reflect the cost of the city assuming ownership of the Amtrak Depot from SDDI. The CBCD board approved the budget at its last meeting.
There was more discussion over this new budget Tuesday, with three members voicing opposition. Ward 1 Councilman Tom Oldham voiced the strongest opposition with a speech.
“After several recent discussions and careful thinking I’m actually pretty hard pressed to find a reason to vote for approval for this budget. I’ve been able to sit down and read the documents that I needed to read and attend the meetings that I needed to attend,” said Oldham.
“A few reasons, when financially speaking, the city provides essentially all of the funding on this and yet membership and dues have fallen off. Looking through the Amtrak Depot budget, which SDDI was using CBCD cash funds to pay for the operation of the depot, not only was the depot operating at a loss, but members of CBCD and SDDI were not aware that it was operating at a loss.”
Oldham also cited SDDI’s “minimal progress,” the organization not being involved in many large downtown events, and “a pattern of disrespect and disarray” as reasons for opposing the budget.
Ward 2 Councilman Andrew Dawson was also against it. Leeman said he was “on the fence” but had concerns after doing extensive reading and research on the subject.
“I’m kind of surprised by some of the stuff that has shown up that was supposed to have been reported to the council but never did get to the council,” Leeman said. “That bothers me. It also bothers me that we have board members that are not informed with what is going on within their own group. That’s a problem in my book. So there’s a communication gap in those two entities that’s going on and that’s a problem to me.”
The other five council members all voiced support, several citing CBCD’s approval of the budget.
“I think we should go ahead and do it but we’re all going to have to get our ducks in a row,” said Ward 2 Councilwoman Bonita Nash.
Ward 4 Council Members Tollie Rowe and Megan Page each voiced support but wanted to hear from the CBCD board and SDDI. When they asked if they could hear from them, Kehde responded, “Not at this time.”
The budget ultimately passed with Leeman, Oldham and Dawson voting no. Council also unanimously amended the FY19-20 budget regarding SDDI transition for a $5,000 extension to hit a retirement date for one SDDI staff member.
The council also approved amending the FY19-20 budget for the purchase of police equipment. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw explained SPD has memberships in the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Joint Operations Law Enforcement (JOLT) Task Force.
Several items are seized through these investigations and are then resold. The funds are granted to SPD through the Department of Justice after federal court approval. SPD will use these funds to purchase dumbbells, GPS trackers, a rifle-rated ballistic shield, and Entry Team rifle-rated vests with rifle-rated plates.
“Those funds are restricted funds when we received them. They can not be used for anything except for those specific items in the police department…” Shaw said. “He’s (SPD Chief Matthew Wirt) always looked for things that are related to how we receive the funds. For example, he looks at it as things that will help us solve a lot of these drug cases.”
Council also:
• Gave service awards to Sedalia Fire Inspector James Volk for 15 years of service and Police Officer Jacob White for 10 years of service.
• Presented an award for Police K-9 Gallo, who died last week, to honor and memorialize his career.
• Approved a resolution supporting the submission of a State of Missouri Historic Preservation Fund grant application for an historical building survey for the Sedalia Midtown residential area. Community Development Planner and Downtown Specialist Raeanne Spears gave a presentation about the grant and survey.
• Amended ordinance No. 9940 relating to amending an existing classification and job description for the position of Building Inspector/Neighborhood Services for the Community Development Department.
• Deleted section 7.14 of the city’s personnel regulations and added a new section, 7.14 pertaining to a tobacco-free policy.
• Accepted a master license agreement and master services agreement with Springbrook Holding Company LLC, a Delaware Corporation, for the purchase of utility billing software.
• Approved an agreement with Central Salt LLC for transport and purchase of rock salt.
• Tabled the ordinance on the establishment of a one-way street running east to west on West Pacific Street from North Ohio Avenue to the former location of North Osage Avenue and designating other lane modifications, signage and angled parking in said area in the city to go over traffic reports.
• Approved an agreement with Wilson & Company for professional services to assist the city in preparing a funding application for a Governor’s Transportation Cost Share Program Grant for a proposed roadway connection from Rebar Road North to state Route HH.
• Approved a warranty deed from Katy Trail Sedalia Inc., a Missouri Nonprofit Corporation, for the conveyance of property to the city related to the Katy Trail Sedalia Connection Project.
• Repealed ordinance number 10976 relating to an agreement with KAT Excavation Inc. for the Downtown Streetscape Phase IV Project.
• Approved a fixed price agreement for professional services from Missouri State University, Center for Archaeological Research for services related to the Sedalia Rail Industrial Park Rail Spur Project for $6,980.46.
• Approved liquor licenses.
All council members were present. The council adjourned to a closed door session.
