Mayor John Kehde met with Diversified Community Outreach on Friday to sign a proclamation declaring Nov. 16, 2019, as Diversified Community Outreach Day in the City of Sedalia.
The proclamation explained Diversified Community Outreach is a multi-cultural organization dedicated to bringing members of the community together and has been active in the Sedalia community for more than 39 years.
DCO has provided help to senior citizens and assisted in the restoration of the Amtrak Depot and Lincoln Hubbard School, now the Lincoln-Hubbard apartments. DCO also provides dinners for local military veterans and their families, including homeless veterans.
The proclamation stated “the impact of DCO’s good works have been felt well beyond Sedalia’s city boundaries. When Flint, Michigan, experienced their devastating water crisis, DCO worked with the Sedalia/Pettis County Branch of NAACP and the Rose Noland Black History Library to collect a truckload of clean drinking water, sending it to those who needed it the most; and whereas, while DCO works diligently to address immediate needs, they also recognize the best way to guarantee a successful future for an entire community is by providing financial assistance to our college-bound students.”
The city and citizens celebrated with and thanked DCO for its work when citizens gathered Saturday for DCO’s annual Diversified Community Outreach Recognition Banquet and Dance.
