The field of candidates for the State Fair Community College Board of Trustees has narrowed after a candidate decided to withdraw.
Yvonne Clark told the Democrat via email this week that she is withdrawing her candidacy and will be endorsing another candidate. She did not specify who she planned to endorse.
The April 7 municipal election race for SFCC now includes Justin Hubbs, Richard Parker, Chris Paszkiewicz and WyAnn Lipps. All four candidates are newcomers to the board and are vying for two seats after Board of Trustees members Jerry Greer and Ron Wineinger decided not to seek re-election.
