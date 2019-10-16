After finding trick-or-treating isn’t quite as fun when you have diabetes, a Cole Camp student is working with a Sedalia business to host a fun and healthier alternative.
Total Fitness Gym will host a Healthy Trunk or Treat on Halloween as a way to offer options for local kids, especially for those with medical conditions that make healthy food a focus.
The idea started when Wayne Ogle was talking to Total Fitness co-owner Katie Jobe last October. He said his daughter, Madilynn, didn’t want to go trick-or-treating that year after being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in April 2018. As a diabetic, Madilynn couldn’t eat most of the candy offered at neighborhood houses.
“I kind of had a meltdown about it because mom was like, ‘you should go’ and I said ‘I don’t want to,’” 9-year-old Madilynn told the Democrat this week. “I can’t have the candy so there’s really no point. I really just didn’t want to go.”
From there, Jobe came up with a healthier Halloween event.
“I said we should do a healthy trunk or treat at the gym and have her be the leader of it,” Jobe said. “It was too late last year to do it, so we decided to do it this year. … I asked if that would be something Madilynn was interested in helping out with and getting us a list of healthy options. Just something for kids who are needing to watch their sugar. And for parents who don’t want their kids loaded with sugar.”
Madilynn was definitely interested. She started looking up ideas for healthy snacks participants could hand out, such as beef jerky, gum, fruit snacks, veggies, or candy that fits within the recommended portion. Wayne said 15 grams of carbs is an acceptable snack for someone with diabetes, but that doesn’t add up to much for sugary foods like jelly, ketchup and candy.
The Ogle family is all too familiar with finding foods that fit within Madilynn’s needs after learning to manage her diabetes over the past year.
Before she was diagnosed last April, Madilynn lost about 10% of her body weight, had extreme thirst and would get up in the middle of the night to get water and use the restroom, both out of character for her.
“There’s a list of symptoms and we didn’t know anything about them. Most people who don’t have Type 1 diabetes in the family don’t,” Wayne said.
At the recommendation of Madilynn’s aunt, she was taken to the emergency room to have her blood sugar checked, which was much higher than normal. She was then taken to MU Health System in Columbia and admitted for four days.
She now has blood sugar checks five to seven times a day along with two insulin injections.
Madilynn said her diabetes has affected their family’s eating schedule as well as her ability to play sports. If her blood sugar isn’t at a good level before one of her volleyball, soccer or softball games, she has to have a snack and sit on the bench until it improves.
“It’s constant counting of carbs and understanding how many carbs she can have versus how much insulin she’s already had,” Wayne said.
Healthy Trunk or Treat will be hosted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at Total Fitness, 1520 Devin Dr. in Sedalia. Costumes and decorated trunks are encouraged. Thirty trunk slots are available and there will also be games and information about diabetes.
Madilynn said she’s looking forward to Halloween this year, although her costume selection is yet to be determined. She said she plans to participate in the trunk or treat as well as help with the game stations.
For more information or to register for a slot, contact Jobe at crossfitsedalia@gmail.com.
