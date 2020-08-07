Although early in the process, work continues on the purchase of body cameras, recording and storage devices for use by the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office.
Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond, Capt. Tolbert Rowe, county IT Administrator Luke Goosen and members of the Pettis County Commission have met several times during the last two months to discuss the purchase of equipment for members of the sheriff’s office.
“We are still early in the process, having met with the commission to discuss options and hosting vendor demonstrations to look at varieties of equipment offerings,” Bond told the Democrat via email. “We are planning to equip each road deputy, detective, and courthouse bailiff with individual cameras.”
According to those involved, the process takes time.
“I would like to point out that these camera systems are not like phone cameras, GoPro-like devices, or surveillance systems,” Bond noted. “I have had several people contact me wondering why we can’t just go out and buy a camera to attach to the deputy’s uniform. The body camera system is much more than the device being worn.
“First, the footage it captures will be used as evidence in a court of law and must be protected from modification,” Bond explained. “It also must allow redaction to comply with Constitutional protections as the deputy wearing the camera will be in a variety of environments, such as personal homes, bathrooms, medical emergencies locations, etc.”
Bond also noted the vast amount of recordings have to be categorized, controlled for retention/deletion, and easily searched.
“This requires a sophisticated archival system that must also allow transfer for prosecution and exculpatory evidence purposes,” he said.
According to Goosen, the county will be using a dedicated network-attached storage system for use with the equipment.
“We are planning what we believe to be enough storage to far exceed the policies of retention put in place by the Sheriff,” Goosen said. “Access to the videos will be a procedural decision to be made by the Sheriff and his staff, the software will provide the ability to apply varying degrees of access to the Sheriff's staff.”
Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick explained the commission has agreed to purchase the equipment. Funds will be allocated through general revenue funds.
“We need to get the system and cameras purchased and in service,” Dick said. “This system will be owned by the County so there will not be any subsidiary hosting or storage costs. This gives (Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney) Phillip Sawyer the access necessary for prosecution and referrals.”
As recently as three years ago, the sheriff’s office had 10 body cameras that cost $15,000 and were funded through the remaining fund balances in the sheriff’s office budget in 2016. The sheriff's office acquired the cameras in 2017.
According to Bond in a June 24 interview with the Democrat, the cameras were “operational about a year when we experienced a hard-drive failure, which disabled not only our data files but also the operating system to download, manage and play the video from the cameras.”
According to Dick, the commissioners were never informed of the operational and hard drive failures. Dick also noted Bond has not formally requested recording devices in the six years he has served on the commission.
“Had we been made aware of the failure when it occurred we would have funded the repairs or replacement, whichever would have been more cost-effective,” Dick explained in July.
Dick added the commission hopes to have the equipment ordered and operational within the next 90 days.
