The 2020 Missouri legislative session begins today, and for two local legislators it will mark the last time they help open a new session.
This will be the last session for state Rep. Dean Dohrman, R-La Monte, and state Rep. Dave Muntzel, R-Boonville, as they are term limited and cannot seek re-election this fall. The Democrat spoke with each of them about their thoughts for the upcoming session.
“I’m looking forward to it, it’s my last,” Dohrman said. “I’m looking forward to wrapping up things I’ve been working on and what I don’t get done, hand over to other legislators. ... I hope we’re productive in a good way.”
The first few weeks of the legislative session will be dominated by committee meetings about the dozens of bills already filed. Bills will most likely start being discussed on the House and Senate floors in early February.
Dohrman has filed four bills so far, several of which he has filed in previous sessions. Two smaller bills deal with certificates of self insurance and senatorial district committee election days.
Last year, he filed a resolution calling on U.S. Congress to recognize the ghost armies that helped the Allies get across Europe during and after D-Day. This year, he has filed it as a bill and hopes to add it as an amendment to a bill such as one that designates official state days. He has also refiled House Bill 928 for protection officers in higher education. It states college boards of governors can decide to allow faculty and staff to conceal carry on campus if they complete certain training.
He still plans to file a bill expanding the campus free speech act.
“It’s going to be an important one, a very busy session,” Muntzel said. “I’m looking forward to it and getting started.”
Muntzel said he has filed a couple of “relatively non-difficult” bills that mostly deal with updating statute language related to the Department of Insurance.
Dohrman said he foresees broadband expansion and workforce development as two major topics of discussion during the upcoming session.
“I would like to see something that would give broadband pushed out into the state more, that would be nice,” he said. “I’m not sure we know the answer to any of that but it would be nice to have something that we could do to help the expansion. It’s the future.
“Workforce development, that’s probably some tweaking we need there,” he continued. “We have a good solid base, now we need to deal with the finer points of the issue. Apprenticeship offers some good opportunities for us to give continual training in the newest technology, keep us moving forward.”
Muntzel said he has heard talk of bills related to gun laws, economic development growth, LGBTQ issues in schools, and infrastructure funding.
Both men said they anticipate gun violence being addressed this year in some capacity. Dohrman said he doesn’t expect to see any gun control laws coming out of the legislature, but that there are concerns over red flag laws.
“There might be several bills that might address specific issues, might group them all together. It will be interesting to see how the language is put together and what they’re trying to do,” Muntzel said.
“... You’ve heard it before, we have a lot of gun laws, if they’re just enforced in most cases it would take care of the situation. It seems every time you hear of violence involved with a gun, a lot of people get up in arms that we need to get rid of guns. It’s the old saying, it’s not the guns that kill people, it’s the people. Within the last year, in how many incidents are people being killed with knives and machetes? If we’ve got people with a mental problem that go out and want to kill people, it’s not the guns it’s the mental illness that’s doing it. We need to focus on that more and work on those issues rather than eliminate guns.”
Missouri is the only state without a prescription drug monitoring program and many counties, including Pettis County, have joined the program created by the St. Louis Health Department. Legislation to create a statewide program has been introduced during numerous sessions but has never made it past the Senate floor.
“We’ve had so much back and forth on that, I don’t know what will happen with that for sure. I know there are a lot of privacy concerns,” Dohrman said. “I think every year I’ve been here it moved out of the House and died in the Senate. It’s my thought, where would the Senate like to go with it?”
Muntzel said he doesn’t know if PDMP legislation will be introduced in 2020, but it’s his thought that it should be. He said he’s “very much in favor” of the idea and he has voted in favor of it previously.
“Some older people who have multiple doctors that are taking multiple prescriptions, a lot are not aware that one prescription will counteract the other,” Muntzel said. “If we had a monitoring system, the pharmacist could punch a button and see what they’re taking and actually save lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.