The 2020 Central Missouri Ag Expo saw an increase in vendors and attendees this year including many rural families.
The Expo hosted Friday and Saturday in the Mathewson Exhibition Center and in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall on the Missouri State Fairgrounds has been an annual event for close to 20 years. Proceeds from the event help youth in agriculture through the Central Missouri Ag Club.
Kevin Daniel, the Ag Expo co-organizer with Danny Young, said the event was seeing more and new vendors this year.
“The crowd has been real good, so the weather is helping with that,” he noted.
He added there had been close to 800 to 900 people visiting the Expo Friday and Saturday.
“(The Expo) helps promote all the different businesses that have a finger in agriculture or have touched agriculture in some way,” Daniel said. “So, it’s not just production farming or livestock farming, it’s all the ancillary businesses.”
Vendors for agriculture have a broad reach such as lending services, insurance, supplies, auto dealers, implement dealers, banks and other entities.
“There’s a lot of variety,” he said. “If you want to have a career in agriculture and you can’t do production farming, you can still be in the agriculture business.”
The Expo demonstrates what’s available to others involved in ag and broadens the resources for families.
Daniel added over the years the Expo has been “very successful.”
Families such as Matt Martin and his children Makenna, 5, and Declan, 2, all of Grandview, attended the event. Martin’s children were checking out a Kubota diesel four-wheeler owned by Crown Power and Equipment. This was their first time going to the Ag Expo.
“I wanted to get the kids out of the house for a little bit,” Martin said.
He added he found out about the Expo through Facebook.
“I thought that would be something good,” he said. “A good day to get the kids out and looking. He (Declan) loves tractors and his grandfather (and family) in Nebraska are farmers. So, that’s why he has a love for that.”
Central Missouri Electric Cooperative vendors Brenda Sleeper, office manager, and Donna Stetzenbach, operations coordinator, said they attended the event to show their support for Agriculture.
“We’re here because as a rural cooperative, we support the agricultural community,” Stetzenbach explained.
She added the Cooperative has attended the Expo for the last five years.
“A lot of people come through who are not members (of the Co-op),” she said. “But, we’re just trying to let everyone know as a cooperative and as all the cooperatives in general, we support the ag community.”
Christian Barnes, 5, was busy looking at the Tyson Foods baby chick display. He was attending the Expo with his grandmother Becky Barnes, of Houstonia. Becky said her grandson and family had just recently moved to the area due to his father working for Nucor Steel Sedalia LLC.
Vendor Brian McCorkle, owner of McCorkle Ag Sales LLC in Marshall, was excited to attend the Expo. He said he began his business from the ground up about five years ago.
“I was an entrepreneur startup,” he noted. “Not very many people do that nowadays, in this line. I sell new and used equipment and I sell a lot of used equipment for guys who are thinking of getting out of farming.”
He added he enjoys selling items for the local farming communities.
“We’ve really grown a lot,” he said of his business. “We’re outgrowing our spot and wanting to get a bigger place really.”
McCorkle was helping John and Debbie Billings, of Green Ridge, select a piece of equipment from his table Saturday morning.
“We live on 46 acres but we don’t farm,” Debbie said. “We like it out in the country.”
John added he likes to tinker on their property. The couple eventually bought a piece of equipment he hoped to modify into a cable.
