Emergencies and disasters often reveal the good qualities in a community which inevitably draws people closer together.
Since last week, Brandon Grable and his son Thomas, 10, have been sterilizing playground equipment at schools in Sedalia. Grable, who owns Grable Exterior Maintenance Service LLC, said Thursday he wasn’t working as much due to the COVID-19 pandemic and his son wasn’t in school due to the outbreak, so they decided to give back to the community.
“We knew we were going to have a little bit of downtime during this,” Grable said. “And not only that but we wanted to try and help the community the best we could.
“So, I figured teaching him (Thomas) to give back to the community would mean more to him, if we went and did the schools,” he continued. “So, we wanted to do that for all the elementary schools and the middle school.”
In the last week, the pair have power washed playground equipment at Sacred Heart School, Horace Mann Elementary, Parkview Elementary and Washington Elementary. On Thursday, they were washing equipment at Skyline Elementary.
Grable added since his son does home study in the morning and evening, power washing breaks up the day for both of them.
“It’s being able to provide something for the community,” Grable said. “And we have the equipment to go out and do it. There comes a time where you just feel like you need to give back more than anything else.”
He said they came up with the idea while brainstorming together.
“He and I had discussed it, and I had discussed it with my secretary, ways we could help the community,” he noted. “Things we could do for the community. Every year we try to do something to give back ....”
He added power washing the playground equipment was a perfect fit because his secretary also had children who were out of school due to the pandemic.
“Tommy and I ride our bikes a lot and we like to ride over by the parks,” Grable said. “And the kids can’t play on the playground, it’s all roped off.”
They realized the school equipment needed to be washed because it was played on the last day before school was closed due to the outbreak.
“It’s kind of what we can do to keep the children safe,” he added.
Thomas said he was happy to be helping and added he believed the pandemic is bringing families together.
“I think it’s really good for like this time,” he noted. “Because of germs, every day it (the virus) can spread like crazy. So, especially at this time … this is actually a serious deal now.
“This whole thing has brought more awareness,” he continued. “My dad was talking to me about this the other day, how that people who are staying home and not at work are getting to know their family better.”
Grable said they talked about not looking at the negatives of the outbreak, but at the positives.
“If you seriously look at the things that have benefited, there’s something to everything,” Grable noted. “Everybody deals with a different situation in life on a daily basis, and it’s basically what you make out of the situation.”
