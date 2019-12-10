Rhonda Ahern of Premier Realty Group in Sedalia has been awarded the At Home with Diversity certification from the National Association of REALTORS.
Ahern joins 20,000 other real estate professionals in North America who have earned the certification after completing an eight-hour course addressing topics of diversity, fair housing and business planning development. The program is designed to meet the nation's fair housing commitment by educating and equipping NAR's members with the tools they need to expand homeownership opportunities for the growing number of culturally diverse buyers and sellers in the housing market who identify with groups entailing race, ethnicity, religion, gender, handicaps, familial status, or national origin.
Today, more than one-third of Americans are minorities. By 2050, minorities will be the majority. At Home with Diversity certification allows REALTORS to not only apply the skills and tools they learned in the course to business practices but conveys to clients they’re real estate professionals with expertise that transcends cultural barriers.
