Dr. Richard Draper, Bothwell Regional Health Center Emergency Department medical director, has received recertification from the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) in the subspecialty of Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine.
ABEM ensures the highest standards in emergency medicine and certifies emergency physicians who meet its educational, professional standing and examination requirements.
Its purpose is to improve the quality of emergency medical care and to certify physicians who have demonstrated special knowledge and skills in emergency medicine and its subspecialties.
“There are three steps to achieve emergency medicine certification,” Draper said. “Applying and credentialing; taking and passing a qualifying exam; and taking and passing an oral certification exam. The continuing certification process promotes continuous learning, which is critical to staying current with health care practices.”
Bothwell CEO Lori Wightman said she is proud of Draper for achieving recertification in his emergency medicine subspecialty.
“It demonstrates his commitment to lifelong learning in his area of expertise,” she said. “Bothwell prides itself on providing excellent patient care, and continuing education opportunities that our providers undertake play a vital role in that effort.”
Fhere are about 750 physicians who have become certified in Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine, and only 500 of those physicians are still practicing medicine. Hyperbaric medicine incorporates the use of oxygen under pressure to treat certain conditions, including diabetic wounds of the lower extremities and chronic brain injuries.
“Dr. Draper is a distinguished physician and his hard work and expertise are shown through his accomplishments,” Wightman said. “Every opportunity a provider takes to continue his or her education they are supporting the hospital’s mission to provide exceptional health and wellness services.”
Draper has been medical director of Bothwell’s Emergency Department since April 2018 and is a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians. He was last recertified by ABEM in Emergency Medicine in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.