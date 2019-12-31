Callis and the Missouri State Fair were recently recognized with multiple national marketing and design awards. Callis and the Missouri State Fair were awarded the prestigious “Best Marketing Campaign” recognition through the IAFE (International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions) for their work developing and executing the 2019 “Come Home” multi-media marketing campaign.
In addition to the “Best Marketing Campaign,” Callis and the Missouri State Fair also received recognition in IAFE’s Hall of Honor Communications Awards for first place in the category of Promotional Outdoor Advertising and second place in the categories of Magazine Ad and Unique Advertising Specialties/Merchandise/Souvenirs.
Callis was also recognized with a 2019 American Graphic Design Award, which was presented for the agency’s work developing the 2019 Missouri State Fair marketing campaign.
Sponsored by Graphic Design USA, the 2019 American Graphic Design Awards honor outstanding creative and design across all media. Approximately 12,000 entries were submitted in 2019 and only 10% of the entries were recognized with a Certificate of Excellence Award.
The 2019 Missouri State Fair “Come Home” multi-media campaign included website, outdoor advertising, digital and printed materials, print, radio, and TV advertising as well as video and digital media. To view the award-winning campaign, visit ecallis.com/msf19.
“We heard a lot of positive feedback about our marketing campaign this year,” said Missouri State Fair Marketing Director Kari Mergen. “We could see the campaign driving ticket sales and attendance at the gates, and this year’s campaign was a lot of fun to work with Callis to create.”
The Missouri State Fair is the largest agriculture showcase in Missouri. Nearly 340,000 people attended the 2019 Missouri State Fair in August. The 2020 fair will be Aug. 13-23 in Sedalia. For more information, visit mostatefair.com.
