Sedalia - Central Missouri Sales Company Cattle Auction Report for Sept. 10
Receipts, 1,175 HD; two weeks ago, 475; year ago, 706. Compared to two weeks ago, feeder steers under 750 pounds, steady to firm. Over 750 pounds no recent price comparison. Feeder heifer under 700 pounds, steady to firm. Over 700 pounds, no recent price comparison. Demand good. Supply moderate to heavy, the feeder offering consisted of 43 percent steers and bulls, 48 percent heifers and 71 percent feeders over 600 pounds. Cows and bulls consisted of 9 percent of the total offering. Slaughter cows steady to firm.
Feeder steers: medium and large one, package, 330 pounds, $202; 450 to 500 pounds,
$177 to $178; lot thin fleshed 454 pounds, $187.50; 500 to 600 pounds, $162 to $174; package thin fleshed 530 pounds, $184; 600 to 625 pounds, $159 to $165.50; 650 to 700 pounds, $150 to $154.50; 700 to 775 pounds, $145 to $152.50; 800 to 875 pounds, $140 to $143; package 946 pounds, $133; package 1,000 pounds, $118. Medium and large One to two, 400 to 450 pounds, $173 to $181; 475 to 500 pounds, $155 to $170; Few 550 to 600 pounds, $150 to $164; 625 to 700 pounds, $142 to $147; few 700 to 750 pounds, $139 to $143.
Feeder heifers: medium and large one, package 333 pounds, $159; 400 to 450 pounds,
$149.50 to $156; 475 to 500 pounds, $145 to $150; 500 to 600 pounds, $143.50 to 149;
600 to 700 pounds, $141.50 to $148; 700 to 750 pounds, $138 to $143.50; 750 to 800 pounds, $134 to $136; package, 806 pounds, $132.25. Medium and large one and two, package, 393 pounds, $142; 400 to 500 pounds, $143 to $148; few 500 to 550 pounds, $134 to $147; lot 701 pounds, $130. Large one, 800 to 850 pounds, $132 to $135.
Feeder bulls: medium and large one and two, 400 to 475 pounds, $152 to $180.50; few 500 to
575 pounds, $151; few 690 pounds, $130 to $135.
Slaughter Cows:
Percent lean, avg. dressing, low dressing
Breaking 70 to 80, few $50.50 to $55.50 ------------
Boning 80 to 85, $54 to $60 $42 to $50.50
Lean 85 to 90, $53 to $57 $37 to $49
Slaughter bulls: yield grade one and two, 950 to 1,810 pounds, $80 to $84, low dressing $45 to $75
Bred cows: medium and large one and two, few three years to short and solid 925 to 1,480 pounds, second to third stage $975 to $1,280 per head.
Cow and Calf Pairs: Not well tested.
Source: Missouri Department of Agriculture-United States Department of Agriculture Market News Service, Sedalia. Steve Gill, market reporter, 573-751-5618; 24-hour recorded report 573-522-9244; www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS147.txt.
Windsor livestock auction market report for Sept. 12
Receipts, 1,248 HD; 7 percent cows. Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold mostly steady to $5 higher. Weigh cows sold mostly $1 to $3 higher.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, N/A; 400 to 500 pounds, $170 to $193; 500 to 600 pounds, $160 to 180.50; 600 to 700 pounds, $150 to $170; 700 to 800 pounds, $145 to $164; 800 to 900 pounds, $137 to $156.50.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $135 to $165.
Heifers medium and large frame one, 300 to 400 pounds, $158 to $184; 400 to 500 pounds, $149 to $177; 500 to 600 pounds, $144 to $164.75; 600 to 700 pounds, $137 to $163; 700 to 800 pounds, $131 to $156; 800 to 900 pounds, $128 to $138.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $124 to $152.
Weigh cows bulk, $54 to $60; high dressing, $60 to $64; low dressing, $48 back; bulls bulk, $78 to $83.50.
Rep. sales: 16 black/white faced steers, 409 pounds, $190; 6 black steers, 471 pounds, $193; package black steers, 503 pounds, $185; 7 black/white faced steers, 503 pounds, $185; package black steers, 555 pounds, $178; package black steers, 605 pounds, $170; 9 black steers, 609 pounds, $169; 23 mixed steers, 711 pounds, $164; 17 black steers, 723 pounds, $163.50; 38 black steers, 764 pounds, $154.50;11 black steers, 784 pounds, $159.50; load black steers, 835 pounds, $152.75; 6 black heifers, 372 pounds, $184; package black heifers, 408 pounds, $177; 6 black heifers, 406 pounds, $176; 17 black/white faced heifers, 491 pounds, $164; 15 black heifers, 479 pounds, $166; 14 black/white faced heifers, 508 pounds, $164.25; 11 black heifers, 607 pounds, $158; 14 mixed heifers, 633 pounds, $163; 10 black heifers, 701 pounds, $156; package black heifers, 736 pounds, $152.
